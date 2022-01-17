© Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

The spread of MCR in agriculture, imports, travel

More information: Jouman Hassan et al, First report of the mobile colistin resistance gene mcr-9.1 in Morganella morganii isolated from sewage in Georgia, USA, Journal of Global Antimicrobial Resistance (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.jgar.2021.11.013

A gene that causes bacteria to be resistant to one of the world's most important antibiotics, colistin, has been detected in sewer water in Georgia. The presence ofgene is a major concern for public health because it causes antimicrobial resistance, a problem that the World Health Organization has declared "one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity."Researchers from the University of Georgia's Center for Food Safety (CFS). Led by College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences assistant professor Issmat Kassem, whose research focuses on MCR's presence around the world, the team was surprised at how quickly they detected MCR — theyKassem said that demonstrates that the gene is becoming established in the U.S.The bacteria where the gene was found, Morganella morganii, added further concern for Kassem. ThisIt was previously believed that agriculture was a driving factor in the spread of MCR. Nations such as China and India use the colistin antibiotic in livestock.Colistin is banned in the U.S. for use in food animals and it was previously thought that this measure would help slow the spread of antimicrobial resistance to colistin in the country. However,Results of the CFS study prove that the U.S. is no less susceptible to the threat than other nations around the world.Further complicating the issue is the way that the gene is spread.How worried should we be about the MCR-9 gene?Kassem said that taken all together, the global threat of antimicrobial resistance, the presence of MCR in Georgia, that it was found inside a bacterium that is often overlooked, and that it occurred even without the use of colistin in U.S. agriculture is a serious problem that requires immediate action on the part of many industries including research, healthcare and government to work together toward a solution.and that can have huge repercussions on health and the economy," Kassem said. "It's a dangerous problem that requires attention from multiple sectors for us to be able to tackle it properly."Because of this urgency, findings from the research were printed in short format manuscript out now in the Journal of Global Antimicrobial Resistance. It was funded through a CFS grant and other researchers involved were Jouman Hassan, David Mann, Shaoting Li and Xiangyu Deng.