Malik Faisal Akram promised to martyr himself.In an expletive-laden phone call, the brother of Malik Faisal Akram urged the 42-year-old to surrender as he held four people hostage in a synagogue in Texas on Saturday.It is understood that one of their younger brothers died from Covid-19 three months ago.Despite Gulbar's pleas, Akram says he has been "praying to Allah for two years for this," and that "I'd rather live one day as a lion than 100 years as a jackal.""They'll never take another woman from a Muslim," he adds.Gulbar later told Sky News Akram was on the phone with his two teenage children when he was killed by an FBI SWAT team 10 hours into the standoff.The four hostages were unharmed.