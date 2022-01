"Prayers answered," Texas Gov. Greg Abbot tweeted at 9:30 p.m. to deliver the fortunate update , minutes after an elite FBI hostage rescue team that was flown in from Virginia entered the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, FBI Special Agent Matt DeSarno said in a press conference.It was unclear how the unidentified suspect — who claimed to have a bomb — died, but flashbangs and gunshots were heard as the SWAT team stormed the house of worship, more than 10 hours after the suspect took control of the house of worship.The feds were tightlipped about specifics of Saturday's rescue mission, and would not say if the suspect was armed with explosives, but said the outcome would not have ended well without "a long day of work by nearly 200 officers from across the region.""It's very likely this situation would have ended very badly early in the day if we did not have professional consistent contact with the subject," DeSarno said.A rep for Central Synagogue called the situation in Texas "a very sad and scary situation," but declined to comment on the call. The NYPD said the Texas event "had no nexus to New York City."A rep for Muhammad Siddiqui, the terrorist's brother, said he has nothing to do with the incident. A lawyer who once represented him confirmed her client was not the person holding hostages in Texas."She does not want any violence perpetrated against any human being, especially in her name," lawyer Marwa Elbially told the network. "It obviously has nothing to do with Dr. Siddiqui or her family."The incident began just after 10:30 a.m. Texas time, according to the Colleyville Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.The live stream had 8,000 viewers before it was cut off at 2 p.m.; during the broadcast, the man could be heard saying, "If anyone tries to enter this building, I'm tellin you ... everyone will die," and could be heard repeating, "I'm going to die. Don't cry about me," according to the Jerusalem Post President Biden was monitoring the situation, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Twitter