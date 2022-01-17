© Bloomberg



in Paya Mengkuang, Masjid Tanah, Melakato prevent the spread of the African swine fever (ASF) in the area.Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) director-general Datuk Dr Norlizan Mohd Noor said"(We are) forced to cull the pigs as we have a stamping-out policy, meaning, any pig at an enclosure or farm confirmed to be positive for the ASF virus has to be destroyed," he said, adding that until Sunday (Jan 16), 13,000 pigs were culled under the Animal Welfare Practice Code-Animal Disposal Management by using a high concentration of CO2 gas."The culling programme is not easy, as we have to obtain the laboratory's confirmation of the disease, agreement of the pig owners and logistics to transport, cull and bury these pigs."He said this at a webinar media conference here on Monday (Jan 17) on the enforcement action taken by the DVS under the Animal Welfare Act 2015, which could still control the spread of ASF."We have also activated the surveillance programmes and clinical examinations not only in Paya Mengkuang but also at the pig farms across the country so as to curb the ASF viral infection from Paya Mengkuang to other areas."Any pig enclosure with the virus will involve a high number of fatalities of up to 100% if no immediate culling of the animal is done," he said, adding that the clinical sign of infection was redness at the animal's ears, hooves, belly and chest."The public should not panic as the ASF does not spread to humans whilehe said.