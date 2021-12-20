Society's Child
Flock culled after bird flu outbreak in France's foie gras region, Israel suffers a number of outbreaks across the country
Al Arabiya
Mon, 20 Dec 2021 12:30 UTC
"Clinical signs leave no doubt and it was decided to cull the flock" on Saturday, the day after the outbreak was identified, Marie-Helene Cazaubon, head of the Landes chamber of agriculture, told AFP.
Local authorities have established a three-kilometer (1.8-mile) protection zone and a 10-kilometre surveillance zone around the farm.
It is the second outbreak detected in the southwest since a major epidemic last year led to the culling of 2.5 million ducks and geese.
Early last month health authorities asked organic and open-air poultry raisers to confine their fowl as a measure to avoid contact with migratory birds that might carry the virus.
"We are in a migratory corridor through which birds fly from northern Europe... and we must be very vigilant," said Cazaubon, herself a duck farmer.
Cazaubon noted that most of the ducks and geese have already been slaughtered for their fatty liver, to be made into the famous foie gras pate popular during the holiday season.
The tradition runs deep in France, but it is controversial because the birds are force-fed in order to fatten their livers artificially.
About one-quarter of French foie gras comes from the Landes, which counts around 800 farms, mainly raising ducks.
Reader Comments
Is it not a case of endless cycles of hysteria and ability to crush individuals and industries that drives the NWO to new heights.
Surely we've come to the point where this nonsense is becoming transparent for ALL to see.
Christmas in the UK is about to be ruined by Boris for the second time.
Boris is about to go down in history for what he truly is, USELESS.
And that’s why I feel zero sympathies for the “farmers” of those birds. And look at that pic below the article… that’s what misery looks like. What kind of beings treat other beings like that? As a species or a race we are a total failure. We did not protect the most vulnerable among us so now they’re coming for us, and we deserve every moment of it until we stop being hypocrites ourselves.
farming is a industry, without it we'd starve.
Yes husbandry within the industry is seen to be wanting but our governments show a lack of interest in such matters?
I would correct you, I'm not a failure, I don't have a say in such matters but support those that do.
Mankind needs food.
What ever you eat is your choice but please don't give others a complex for what is required to feed us, rightly or wrongly
Then why did you get triggered and felt the need to reply? Clearly you took it personally. Last time I checked no one’s survival is dependent on fat goose liver acquired though torture and abuse. The fact that we still have such “industries” says everything about us as a human race.
Rather than force feeding the ducks, they ought to at least be getting them drunk - that too will fatten the liver.
R.C.
Comment: The Sisat Daily reports on the outbreak in Israel: Bird flu outbreaks over the last few years have resulted in some countries suffering seriously heavy losses, but that's not the only pressure impacting the food supply, and that has resulted in the soaring price of food: