"People who claim that they're evil are usually no worse than the rest of us... It's people who claim that they're good...that you have to be wary of."

Gregory Maguire, Wicked

Fauci warns of danger of hospitalization surge due to large number of COVID cases. Israel's PM warns of a coming COVID-19 storm.Israel, the country who sold its people as one big Pfizer experiment, now finds cases have risen in the past two weeks from around 700 to the more than 4,000."These are numbers that the world has not known, and that we also haven't known," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said. Michigan schools hiring hundreds of mental health staffers to work with students because children are suffering, not from COVID, but from restrictions put on their lives because of it. One grandmother told me in tears of how the only way to get a mask off her fourteen year old granddaughter, even when no one is around, is to tear it off her face. She has watched her smart, intelligent granddaughter retreat further and further from the terrifying real world into the world of TikTok and Youtube influencers who are now the ones she goes to for friendship and solace. Dozens of US colleges and university's returning to online classes, even though all students are required to be vaxxed and masked. In Wyoming a 16-year-old was arrested for not wearing a mask at school Cruise ships requiring 100% vaccinated passengers are being overrun by outbreaks. December 27th, 106 NFL players were placed on COVID-19 reserve, bringing total to 505 in that month. And in perhaps the most bizarre turn of events, half of the researchers at an isolated Antarctica Ice Center have come down with Covid. All of them are "fully vaccinated."

They don't believe in science/progress and are often misogynistic and racist.... This leads us, as a leader and as a country, to make a choice: do we tolerate these people?"

So, we have these schoolyard bullies running this scam across North America and the UK, not to mention the entire world, speaking rhetoric meant to incite hatred and violence, worthy of Hitler. And it is lie after lie after lie.

Proud and relieved, folks who were jabbed 3 times posted photos of their negative tests on social media saying now they could visit their friends and relatives after two years of isolation. What a victory!

"As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection."

Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist with expertise in detecting and monitoring infectious disease outbreaks and vaccine safety evaluations.



Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist with expertise in immunology, vaccine development, and mathematical modeling of infectious diseases.



Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert focusing on infectious diseases and vulnerable populations.

Dr. Fauci's protocols of "mandatory masking, social distancing, quarantining the healthy," resulted in "business closures [that'] pulverized America's middle class and engineered the largest upward transfer of wealth in human history."



Fauci's strategy of "instructing Covid patients to return home and do nothing — receive no treatment whatsoever — until difficulties in breathing sent them back to the hospital to submit to intravenous remdesivir and ventilation," an approach never before advised in the history of pandemics, led to America racking up "the world's highest body counts."

massive testing means collecting DNA and collecting DNA means they can create bioweapons targeting certain ethnics groups or those with certain weaknesses and illnesses.

Instead of using it for a tool of aspiration, positivity and motivation, we use it against ourselves. We believe we are less than, have less than, and will be less than everyone else, because we can see all these other opportunities out there that we're not able to engage in."

"As AI gets probably much smarter than humans, the relative intelligence ratio is probably similar to that between a person and a cat, maybe bigger," Musk told Swisher. "I do think we need to be very careful about the advancement of AI."

We were stunned to find that our questions were met with vicious attacks. If we dared continue, we were discredited, made fun of, even threatened with losing our jobs. Families and friends disowned us.

The truth has set us free. Even if they put us in prison, we are free. It is those who are allowing themselves to be violated by countless jabs and muzzles that are in the prisons of their own making. They are afraid while we are not. That is why they hate us so much.

We must

believe

in the science.

It was on June 13, 2013 that the Supreme Court "published their ruling in an important lawsuit case, unanimously finding that isolated but otherwise unmodified genes were products of nature and therefore not patent eligible subject matter. However, cDNA, or synthetic DNA molecules that contain only the exons of a gene, do involved an inventive step, and thus remain patent eligible."

Genes that are modified within our bodies can be patented. They can be owned by men like Bill Gates. Just as he is doing with mosquitoes. Just as he is doing with food. We are another product he can modify to his liking.

company so profoundly corrupt that in 2009 it was ordered to pay $2.3 billion due to allegations that the company illegally promoted uses of four of its drugs. At that time, it was the largest fraud payout in history.

"The Pfizer Inoculations For COVID-19 - More Harm Than Good." The evidence it presents about Pfizer's safety trials for its mRNA vaccine is truly shocking."

"As the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) — part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) — Fauci has a $6.1 billion budget that he distributes to colleges and universities to do drug research for various diseases. He has another $1.7 billion that comes from the military to do bioweapons research."

They will not stop until every single person on the planet has been injected.

Biden, Fauci and Gates are responsible for the deaths of millions. And yet they are rewarded as saviors.

That they even have a conscience?

Are they capable of empathy?

Hitler and Stalin and other leaders of the past killed within nations. Our monsters kill throughout the entire world.

"Everybody reads about Jeremy, but no one comes to know Jeremy the way I do," Casey told me during those days before the trial. "No one else hears him speak those barely audible words. And then I have the responsibility of interpreting it all so the attorney can go into the courtroom like into the lion's den, and fight for their client's life. People may think they don't deserve saving, but when it comes to the courtroom, it isn't a moral issue. It's about honesty and fairness. Well it should be. But most often it's about power and political careers. If you can beat them at their own game, now that's a victory."

Dear M



Do you remember the endless days and nights of heat and the painful summer we spent in Brazil (before you ran off with Bobbi Havana)? I can still see the room we rented, the large window overlooking the river. I dreamed about that time last night and it was like we were there again. I felt the tropical air. I saw the restaurant we would walk to down the dark, tree-lined path that led from our back yard. I heard the music and saw the lights of the town and the colorful, slow moving boats dancing on the water. In all my previous letters, in all my recriminations and complaints about your friends, I never mentioned, nor did I think, about that time or of Bobbi. What brought this up?



I can't say where I've been recently, but for five days I was trapped (depressed and lonely without you) in a cabin in a very remote park. Night after night I sat up, propped against the pillows, listening to the hissing rain on the trees just outside my open window. One night I must have been drifting off to sleep when I was startled by a sudden flash of strobe-like lightening and a loud reverberating thunder that seemed to go on forever.



When I was fully awake I saw a living black stripe on the wall opposite the bed. When I walked closer it turned out to be a column of ants seemingly stirred by the heat and humidity, crossing horizontally from the window to a crack in the wall on the other side of the room. The column was fully four inches wide and at least 12 feet long. Eventually, the weather let up and in that brief time I walked outside just as a full moon came into view through an opening in the clouds, which were moving quickly across the sky. Then more lightening, rolling volleys of thunder and rain even more relentless than before.



I came inside and picked up a book of poetry which had been unread since I stuffed it into a compartment of my suitcase weeks earlier before I left Malaysia. Here was what it said on the page that fell open:



Do not think

after the clouds have vanished away,

"How bright it has become!"

For in the sky, all the while,

The moon of dawn.



At that moment I realized what a fool I had been not to see my M., the M. I had known, the M. I had traveled with in Europe (during that golden age). I realized I didn't know you then and that just possibly it was why you ran off with the likes of that aged, disgusting Artur, who I later learned was a unit leader in the Hitler Youth. And it explains why the Bobbi Havana episode.



Now I know why your tears fell like raindrops and why that melancholy air after the fun stopped. I understand why you needed people and why you threw yourself into planning parties with such intensity. That night the clouds parted, I understood the brightness that was hidden all that time. I know I was miserable to be with much of the time. And there were many occasions you had to take care of me.



Madrid, for example. New Year's Eve. A closet-sized room, confined to a squalid little bed, shivering and coughing. A small light bulb hanging overhead from a wire. And despite the fatigue, the apprehension and depression, lacking the will to stand and turn off that light, listening to the Christmas music on the street below, hungry, shabby, unshaven.



And eventually a deep sleep in which I dreamed of "our" beach in Mexico. Bright, hot sunshine. Dos Equis on ice. Tanned bodies. No longer racked by coughing spasms. Young again. Healthy. Do you remember my white suit? Do you remember the night you took my hand and led me on to the open dance floor? My dream didn't last long.



When the door burst open, you were there with Mario, (our bartender friend from Barcelona). You had run into him on the street and somehow located me. I can still see the shock on your face. But what a joy it was. My misery instantly turned to hope. My self-pity erased. My survival assured.



And because of you, M. The way you washed my face and dressed me. And then you and Mario helping me down the stairs and into a waiting taxi. And before I knew it we were at Fatumbi's villa. Fatumbi ("reborn"), how appropriate. Is it any wonder I can't abandon you no matter what?



Now, some sad news. Fatumbi is dead. Yes, he was in his 90's. No one knows for sure. He was so vibrant, alive, interested in the world until the end. He was the only European to penetrate the Yoruba society and learn their language. I heard he was even a "priest" in Africa where he learned voodoo. They said he was a babalao, a father of secrets. What secrets he must have taken with him. We were so lucky to have known him and learned from him.



Enough for now, M. I will no longer have a sarcastic tone when I refer to you as the Jewel of Paris. I will no longer refer to your wardrobe as "tres tackeee." I will send you postcards from my destinations. And who knows. There is still our Paris, our Barcelona, our songs, our true friends. And, as always, you are in my thoughts.



M., if you know how to get in touch with Danielle, the one whose mother let us use her house when we flew to the Cote d'Azure, please let me know. Raphael Limon (sourpuss) asked me to locate her.



Forever, C.

How about Biden, Fauci and Gates. I knew they weren't innocent. There was no doubt in my mind. But had they told themselves the story of their benevolence so often that they, too, believed it?

"Is that the action of a murderer?" she demanded of me, her eyes, always wide as if confronting some confounding surprise, grew wider, her voice taking on a slightly belligerent tone.

"In a couple years, my hope is that the only time you will really have to think about the virus is when you get your joint COVID and flu vaccine every fall."

"It's possible that new variants could evade our countermeasures and become fully resistant to current vaccines or past infection, necessitating vaccine adaptations," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Also, related to pandemics is something people don't like to talk about much, which is bioterrorism, that somebody who wants to cause damage could engineer a virus. So that means the chance of running into this is more than just the naturally caused epidemics like the current one."

"biotech will be positioned in the battlefield of the human body itself, targeted at people, limited to people, where it can attack parts or fractions of the human body, accurate to specific biological characteristics ..."

"Modern biotechnology development is gradually showing strong signs characteristic of an offensive capability," including the possibility that "specific ethnic genetic attacks" (特定种族基因攻击) could be employed."

the information was constantly changing, but that was to create fear and uncertainty and to prep people to accept whatever they were told. The information provided has been on such a massive scale, people grew weary of trying to disseminate it all. It was easier to simply believe in our prophets and sorcerers.

I am sorry for you tonight, Mr. President. You are facing one of the greatest decisions of your career. If you fall back on the old methods...you will fail.... If you back up Dr. Gorgas and his ideas, and you let him make his campaign against the mosquitoes, then you get your canal. I can only give my advice: you must decide for yourself. There is only one way of controlling yellow fever and malaria, and that is the eradication of the mosquito."William Crawford Gorgas, His Life and Work. Gorgas and Hendrick, 1924.

Interestingly, Fauci used the old scare tactic of "fomites" at the beginning when everyone was told to obsessively sanitize every surface. Then, like so many other theories that he already knew were bogus, we were told to stop and everyone blindly obeyed.

Clarifying the facts about the pandemic and countering the unending barrage of misinformation and pseudoscience about it, in this case coming from within the administration itself, was one of my most important roles in this national crisis.

In the end, Trump jumped on the vaccine train, and he is there to this day. If you can't beat them, join them. I like to believe that Trump tried, really tried. Fauci was a weed whose roots ran too deep. Everything Trump tried to get people to accept was destroyed by the media. Rather than admit Trump was right and preventive remedies such as Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin should be tried, no prevention was allowed. This crime must be paid for.

It implies the sacrifice of life and health on a large scale while researches which may have little real value and may be continued indefinitely are being attempted...In practical life we observe that the best practical discoveries are obtained during the execution of practical work and that long academic discussions are apt to lead to nothing but academic profit."

"That was my office, where Debbie kept a director's chair for me so I could sit out on the sidewalk and read the newspapers. I never had a real office. People knew where to find me."

"Like 1956, the year you were born, Karen, when I was on the destroyer, the McKean, off the coast, near the pier and we fired 5" Starshells high into the air. Chief Skorzak, Bud Davis, later to become a well-respected stuntman, Pete Gray, who owned every shit-kicking record ever made.

"Just imagine, Karen, at 16, you were lamenting that you'd never been kissed, while at that age I was losing my virginity to a lady of the night in some dark dive in Asia."



"I have a long list of conquests — take, for example, that dangerous liaison with the girlfriend of the Israeli Mafioso — Las Vegas branch, I mention no names — now that was insanity, the two of us entering her apartment one night when he was out of town, stumbling over our feet in our eagerness, hands poised to tear each other's clothes off and then the gasp, the wide-eyed terror as she noticed the picture on the wall, and I turn to see that one and the next, and the next, all of them priceless pieces of art, turned to the wall. And the photos of her on the mantle, lying face down, not smashed in anger, but lined up neatly in a row, face down with finality.

"Not more than five frozen seconds of standing stupidly and staring before her frantic hiss, 'Go, go!' and she was pushing me out the door.



"'You'll be okay?' What a meaningless, cowardly question to ask of the woman I was about to make love to and was instead scurrying away from like a scared rat.



"Her terrified eyes, and yet resigned. 'Yes.'



"I left just like that, no more contact, no last kiss, rapidly and yet with perfect control, down the hall, the disciplined years of training returning, instincts on high alert, standing to one side as the elevator doors opened, prepared for a bullet to make a third eye in my forehead.



"I never saw her again. The message had done its job, the sender a man of class and distinction. I had helped him out of a sticky situation and so I suppose that is why I wasn't gutted and thrown into the desert. Man to man, respect. The debt had been paid and I was never tempted to cross that bridge again. I don't regret a minute of the mad pleasure, made that much realer, as with every ecstatic moan, every burn of flesh on flesh, we flirted with death. I have been lucky. I have lived. Who am I to complain that my time is up?"

"It doesn't matter what people say, Karen, as long as they believe it. I've heard the most outrageous claims made by academics, junkies, gangsters, pastors, sweet old ladies, agonized housewives, shifty politicians and powerful businessmen. In the end their stories unify them. The banal accounting of a sweet old lady can hide a secret just as horrific and insanely perverse as the confession of a serial killer. "

"It's my name. A father shouldn't give a son a name like Kaddish. It's a curse."



"And a blessing," I said.

"I had a dream," he said. "We were sitting on the balcony of my condo in Santa Monica. We were sitting in chairs and I saw that your chair was floating in a pond where there were many beautiful koi fish. They were swimming around you, and I said, 'Karen, wow, look at all those coy fish, you're so lucky, those are the luckiest fish, and they're swimming around you.' And you know what? You looked, but for the life of you, you couldn't see those fish. I just want you to know, they're there, Karen! They're all around you. The luckiest fish. You're so lucky. Don't ever forget it."

And then there are the worst monsters of all, the Biden's and the Fauci's and the Gates', who walk openly above us, never in our midst, so protected that no one can touch them. One moment they may be revered and worshiped. The next moment they may be despised and feared. It doesn't seem to matter. They have been chosen by the overlords and there they stay until their use is done.

