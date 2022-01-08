Society's Child
4th person dies in hepatitis A outbreak traced to Virginia restaurants
Food Safety News
Fri, 07 Jan 2022 12:00 UTC
Larry Vest died on Christmas after fighting the liver disease for months. His wife Diane, who was also infected, died in the fall of 2021.
More than 50 people were infected with the hepatitis A virus in relation to an infected employee who worked at three Famous Anthony's locations at Grandin Road Extension, Williamson Road and Crystal Spring Avenue, according to public health officials. Infected people may not show symptoms for up to two weeks while they are contagious.
James Hamlin, a Roanoke County man, died Oct. 8. The name of the other person who died has not been released. About 30 people have been so sick from the virus that they had to be admitted to hospitals.
Hepatitis A can be prevented with a vaccine. Vaccines are generally available from primary care providers, occupational health care clinics or health departments.
The Vests have retained Seattle food safety attorney Bill Marler to represent them in a case against Famous Anthony's. He is also representing about two dozen other families. Marler said the cases are moving forward. He has long advocated for restaurants and other foodservice operations to vaccinate their employees against the virus.
Hepatitis A is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable, liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus ranging in severity from mild infection lasting a few weeks to severe disease lasting several months, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The virus usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests microscopic amounts of it from objects, food or drinks contaminated by an infected person. It can take up to 50 days for symptoms to develop.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- 3,000 year-old tombs of wealthy Chinese "Ce" clan discovered
- Nation observes 0 seconds of silence to read the names of those killed by Trump supporters on January 6th
- New cholera strain replaced older strains during the seventh cholera pandemic
- Babies born during pandemic's first year score slightly lower on a developmental screening test
- 'Russian submarine' hit British warship in Arctic circle, 13 months ago, claims UK MOD
- Prince Andrew selling $24M Swiss chalet to foot legal bills, accuser reportedly refuses settlement
- Alec Baldwin still has not handed over cellphone to police despite search warrant: report
- Texas high school teacher charged after locking COVID-positive 13-year-old child in trunk to 'quarantine'
- 4th person dies in hepatitis A outbreak traced to Virginia restaurants
- 'Nationalists are on the rise': How protests in Kazakhstan turned violent & why Russia feels it can't stay silent
- 'Bomb cyclone' threatens east coast, dropping heavy snow on NYC
- Rip it up: the vaccine passport experiment needs to end
- Chris Hedges: The execution of Julian Assange
- Rex Murphy: Justin Trudeau's blind hatred of anti-vaxxers
- Is there a way to prevent psychopaths from getting into positions of power?
- Sex, lies and trade deals: how a businessman bribed half the US navy
- FDA ordered to speed up release of approval data for COVID-19 vaccine
- Have we reached the point where Big Tech censorship is simply accepted?
- Russia-led bloc reveals if peacekeepers will use deadly force in Kazakhstan
- Six things the mainstream media aren't about to tell you about Ukraine
- 'Russian submarine' hit British warship in Arctic circle, 13 months ago, claims UK MOD
- Prince Andrew selling $24M Swiss chalet to foot legal bills, accuser reportedly refuses settlement
- Rex Murphy: Justin Trudeau's blind hatred of anti-vaxxers
- Russia-led bloc reveals if peacekeepers will use deadly force in Kazakhstan
- Six things the mainstream media aren't about to tell you about Ukraine
- VP Kamala Harris compares January 6 to September 11 and the attack on Pearl Harbor
- Poland admits using Israel's Pegasus spyware
- US Democrats won't back sanctions against Nord Stream 2 pipeline - media
- Tennis star Djokovic has become a pawn in the vaccination culture wars
- France's finance minister warns of "politically dangerous" energy price surge
- Israel admits Omicron mutation rendered travel bans useless
- Exposed: Klaus Schwab's school for covid dictators, plan for 'Great Reset'
- Covid-19 has eerie parallels to 'V for Vendetta'
- Ex-defence minister told to 'burn' secret Iraq war memo
- Denmark health chief says Omicron is bringing about the END of the pandemic and 'we will have our normal lives back in two months'
- Mayo Clinic fires 700 workers who failed to comply with Covid vaccine mandate
- Dems whipping up J6 hysteria to avoid accountability for rigging the 2020 election
- Italy to require all residents 50 and older to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or potentially face monthly penalties
- Best of the Web: Steppe on Fire: Kazakhstan's Color Revolution
- Stefanik rips Pelosi on eve of Jan. 6 anniversary: Speaker 'bears responsibility' for riot
- Alec Baldwin still has not handed over cellphone to police despite search warrant: report
- Texas high school teacher charged after locking COVID-positive 13-year-old child in trunk to 'quarantine'
- 4th person dies in hepatitis A outbreak traced to Virginia restaurants
- 'Nationalists are on the rise': How protests in Kazakhstan turned violent & why Russia feels it can't stay silent
- Rip it up: the vaccine passport experiment needs to end
- Chris Hedges: The execution of Julian Assange
- Is there a way to prevent psychopaths from getting into positions of power?
- Sex, lies and trade deals: how a businessman bribed half the US navy
- FDA ordered to speed up release of approval data for COVID-19 vaccine
- Have we reached the point where Big Tech censorship is simply accepted?
- Launch date for Trump's 'TRUTH Social' app revealed
- Wisconsin lawmakers look to add natural immunity to state's coronavirus rules
- Jerusalem: Israeli authorities demolish health centre in Jabal al-Mukaber
- EV's and the lessons of I-95
- Explosion from suspected gas leak causes government building to collapse in China, 16 dead
- Video shows cop shoot without warning at man firing into air
- Most voters believe American society & culture "is in a state of decay" - poll
- 'Expert' pilots make increased mistakes after flying breaks due to Covid
- Best of the Web: Detained tennis star Novak Djokovic breaks silence over Australia visa row
- Second Australian Open tennis player detained by Australian Border Force for having vaccine exemption
- 3,000 year-old tombs of wealthy Chinese "Ce" clan discovered
- State archive error reveals Israeli minister Aharon Zisling said he could 'forgive instances of rape' in redacted 1948 documents
- Why did the world choose a gold standard instead of a silver standard?
- Flashback: The Dispilio Tablet: The earliest known written text?
- Archaeologists say horned 'Viking' helmets were actually from a different civilization
- A brief history of time
- Belgium complicit in killing of popular African leader Prince Louis Rwagasore, book claims
- Arctic hunter-gatherers were advanced ironworkers more than 2,000 years ago
- Ancient petroglyphs in Iran on the verge of destruction
- US intelligence errors helped build myth of Nazi Alpine redoubt, says historian with access to classified records
- Bronze Age settlement found under Roman bath complex at Corinth reveals spectacular finds
- New report - CIA experimented on hundreds of orphaned Danish children
- Skeleton of young man killed by tsunami caused by eruption of Thera 3,600 years ago found on Turkish coast
- Nits on 1,700 year old Andes mummies shed light on Amazonian ancestry, links with South America's founding lineage
- 7,000-year-old evidence of social beer consumption earliest ever found in the Levant
- Mummy of pharaoh Amenhotep I digitally unwrapped
- 8,500-year-old marble statuette found in central Turkey
- Bonnie Prince Charlie and Jacobites were no failures, historian insists
- 'Previously unknown massacres': Why is Israel allowed to own Palestinian history?
- Declassified documents show how US lied to Russia about NATO in 1990s
- New cholera strain replaced older strains during the seventh cholera pandemic
- Google & Facebook fined for spying on users
- Cosmic first: Scientists observe red supergiant just before it explodes
- Coherent interstellar magnetic field detected
- Researchers find that goldfish can learn how to drive
- Science is in trouble
- Gravitational action of sun and moon influences behavior of animals and plants - study
- Asteroid the size of two Empire State Buildings approaching Earth
- Bacterial Flagellum Demonstrates the Explanatory and Predictive Power of Engineering Models
- Is math a fundamental part of Nature, not something humans came up with?
- Geek fun: The physics of Wile E. Coyote's 10 billion-volt electromagnet
- Not as simple as thought: How bacteria form membrane vesicles
- Long periods of time in space can lead to declining mental health
- MIB Neuralizer already exist!
- Tumblr hits users with new censorship rules
- Astronomers capture black hole eruption spanning 16 times the full Moon in the sky
- Nimble Chinese satellite grabs hi-res images of US city in seconds
- Chinese scientists develop AI 'prosecutor' that can press its own charges
- Paralyzed man with brain chip posts 'first direct-thought' tweet
- Engineering models do a better job of explaining Nature
- 'Bomb cyclone' threatens east coast, dropping heavy snow on NYC
- Wolf Volcano in Galapagos Islands erupts spewing lava and clouds of ash over the Pacific Ocean
- Strong shallow 6.6-magnitude earthquake hits China's Qinghai province: USGS
- Brazil - Damaging flash floods in Barretos, Sao Paolo, after 4 inches of rain in 2 hours
- Rare Brown Bobby turns up at Hove Beach, UK more than 3,000 miles away from its from Caribbean home
- 'Dangerous' storms bring wild winds and heavy rain to Victoria, Australia
- Extreme cold causing problems for Saskatchewan property owners
- Kentucky highways paralyzed by snow, huge pileups
- Indonesia - Floods in Papua leave at least 6 dead
- Hail and strong winds damage cars and homes in Canberra, Australia as thousands lose power
- Two juvenile deep-sea oarfish wash ashore in Ormoc City, Philippines
- Strong magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes Nicaragua
- Extreme cold too much for city's 'snow fighters' in Fort St. John, British Columbia
- Southeast Alaska's ever-deepening snow: 'a real problem and a real hassle'
- Mt. Bachelor in Oregon sets snowfall record (nearly 5 feet in 72 hours)
- Signs and Portents: Villagers flock to see two-headed calf in southern India
- Two lightning strikes kill 5 in Tanzania - one bolt killing 4 children
- Flash floods hit Iran's southern region, relief operations underway in 87 Iranian cities - at least 8 dead
- At least 10 fatalities from snowfall, flooding reported across Afghanistan
- Army steps in to help flood affectees as heavy rains wreak havoc in Balochistan, Pakistan
- NASA says Pittsburgh New Year's Day meteor explosion equivalent to 30 tonnes of TNT
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on January 3
- Meteor fireball over Italy, Austria, Germany and Switzerland on January 3
- Meteor fireball over Texas on January 4
- Meteor fireball over Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska on January 2
- Meteor fireball over Germany and other countries on January 1
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on December 31
- Meteor fireball over Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas on December 30
- Giant meteor fireball caught on ring camera in Billings, Montana on December 21
- Meteor fireball over Victoria, Australia on December 20
- Meteor fireball over Massachusetts and New York on December 27
- Meteor fireball seen over England on December 14
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and other states on December 23
- Meteor fireball over South Carolina and other states on December 23
- Meteor fireball over Austria, Hungary, Slovakia and Slovenia on December 17
- Meteor fireball over Germany, Austria and Slovenia on December 21
- Meteor fireball over Brunei on December 16
- Meteor fireball over the north of Spain (Dec. 15)
- Spectacular meteor fireball over the Mediterranean sea (Dec 14)
- Meteor fireball over Oregon and Washington on December 14
- Babies born during pandemic's first year score slightly lower on a developmental screening test
- Dementia cases set to triple globally
- Microclots: the key to long Covid?
- Research shows over 70s 10 times less likely to die from Covid than last year & kids don't need vaccines
- Immune system can fight Omicron, says new study
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Transhumanist Agenda
- 'Flurona': Israel records its first case of patient with COVID and flu at same time
- Scotland reveals how many Omicron patients needed intensive care
- Whistleblower reports several new cases of 'mysterious' New Brunswick neurological illness, this time detected in caretakers of the sufferers
- Australia's TGA evaluation report of the Pfizer vaccine
- Covid-19 exacerbates kidney problems for those with multiple comorbidities
- Omicron Variant Sends Vaccine Makers' Stocks Soaring, as VAERS Data Show 913,000 Reported Adverse Events After COVID Vaccines
- Massive new bird flu outbreak could be 2022's deadly pandemic
- High-sucrose diet during adolescence may contribute to pathogenesis of psychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia
- Best of the Web: As three more studies show NEGATIVE vaccine effectiveness, when will health authorities face up to what the data is telling us?
- Stop panicking: You are a third less likely to catch Covid this Christmas than last Christmas and 80% less likely to die from it
- Omicron variant could boost immunity against Delta and eventually displace it: study
- Scientists discover new muscle layer in the human jaw
- 'Tis the Season to be Tested?
- UK data shows vaccine effectiveness drops to minus-75% in 18-29 years-olds
- Dogs recognize when humans speak different languages
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Managerial Revolution and the Circulation of the Elites
- Power vs Force: The inevitable collapse of the New World Order
- Don't let cancel culture grinches strip your joy from Christmas
- The machine model of biology, denial of the mystery, biological reductionism and the scientist who tried to warn us: Interview with Richard Strohman
- 'Porn is a disgrace': Superstar singer Billie Eilish says watching it has 'destroyed' her brain
- Young people turn to collectivism because of these psychological disparities
- Best of the Web: The Psychorium: A needed new analytical tool in the study of pathocracy
- The ambiguity of the evidence - Stephen Meyer's 'The God Hypothesis'
- How to de-program Greta Thunberg
- Brain surgery without a scalpel
- Panpsychism is starting to push out naturalism as a scientific world view
- Majority of adults in US believe in afterlife, Republicans much more than Democrats, poll shows
- Five reasons why Dostoevsky is SO great
- Psychopaths and the managerial class: How homology in modus operandi risks pathocratic capture
- The brain uses bodily signals to regulate fear
- Best of the Web: Pre-emptive compliance versus "It will only happen when it has happened"
- The Temptations of Tyranny
- Consciousness: Is it in the Cerebral Cortex — or the Brain Stem?
- Bilingualism comes naturally to our brains
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Nation observes 0 seconds of silence to read the names of those killed by Trump supporters on January 6th
- Grieving AOC lays memorial wreath at her grave on January 6th
- White man callously attacks Native American Woman
- 23 Covid-skeptic memes to kick off 2022!
- AOC claims Ron DeSantis kidnapped her and held her hostage in Miami and now she is dead
- Due to supply chain issues Democrats recommend mailing in your votes for 2024 now
- White House decorated with touching 2021 Christmas message: 'YOU WILL DIE'
- New York restaurant adds voting booth so they can allow people in without ID
- Presidential address lasts hours as Biden keeps trying to say 'Omicron' correctly
- Hillary Clinton reportedly considering losing again
- Bezos orders workers to dig through tornado rubble to keep filling orders
- Rudolph changes name to Rolanda, dominates Female Reindeer Games
- Hillary Clinton set to teach MasterClass on losing elections
- Camels enhanced with Botox barred from Saudi beauty contest
- To save time, Ghislaine just told to list the Hollywood celebs and politicians who didn't visit Epstein Island
- Updated death certificates require choosing between COVID, climate change, or systemic racism as cause of death
- 'Pfizer+' Monthly Booster Subscription Program Announced
- Fauci declares himself to be Pope of Science
- Liberal upset by Ahmaud Arbery verdict as there's nothing to be angry about
- Hard-working plumber looks forward to paying for his neighbor's gender studies degree
Manchester M60 Ring Road, northern England
Quote of the Day
When a man knows he is to be hanged in a fortnight, it concentrates his mind wonderfully.
- Samuel Johnson
Recent Comments
So what? He's obliged to prove his guilt or innocence now? Think about it a little folks. We've all seen that picture of him on his cell phone....
Disclaimer: I have not read any but a few comments above, due to time constraints. I have been hearing everywhere about " Mass Formation Psychosis...
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacts after receiving his booster injection of a coronavirus vaccine at a pharmacy in Ottawa, on Jan. 4. Who he...
I recommend reading this flashback article: [Link]
Is There A Way To Prevent Psychopaths From Getting Into Positions Of Power? [Link]
Comment: Considering that this outbreak seems to be a relatively rare situation, and there are likely other ways to prevent it, it's concerning that 'vaccinating employees' is so readily mooted as an option. Working on this logic, employees in numerous fields could be vaccinated against all kinds of diseases as a 'preventative measure'.
It's likely that the contrived coronavirus crisis has significantly contributed to normalising this kind of coercion. However, it's also true that the last 21-odd months have exposed just how compromised and corrupted some areas of healthcare has become due to the influence exerted by the pharmaceutical industry: