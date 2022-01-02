Four people died in a gas explosion that shattered two apartment blocks in northern Belgium on New Year's Eve, a local official has said.- and are in hospital "doing OK", said Paul Van Miert, mayor of the town of Turnhout, east of Antwerp and close to the border with the Netherlands.He said he was unable to give identities, genders or ages of the fatalities as police were still contacting next-of-kin, but added that all were adults.The explosionPolice, firemen and civilian emergency rescue teams carried out "very difficult work" to recover the survivors and the bodies, the mayor said.Belgium's King Philippe telephoned Van Miert early on Saturday to express his condolences.Interior Minister Anneliese Verlinden was to arrive in Turnhout later today to inspect the scene.Mr Van Miert said, but that the other one that was damaged had been stabilised and remained habitable.