A mining accident in Siberia has killed more than 50 people, including six rescue workers, Russian media have reported citing preliminary data from emergency services, with all the missing persons presumed dead.from the facility after reports of an explosion, with. Some 11 miners were confirmed dead shortly after the accident unfolded, while 35 mere were considered missing. At leastLate on Thursday, RIA Novosti reported that all the missing persons were presumed dead, citing sources in the emergency services. The assessment, however, has not yet been officially confirmed by Russia's EMERCOM, with its press service telling RT that the fate of 35 miners and three rescuers remains unknown.The deadly accident at the Listvyazhskaya mine located in Russia's Siberian region of Kuzbass unfolded early on Thursday.Russia's deputy prosecutor general, Dmitri Demeshin has said., with the mine's director, his first deputy, and also the manager of the site detained, Russia's investigative committee said.