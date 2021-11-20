fire paris

A large fire has broken out in a building on boulevard des Capucines, near the Place de L'Opéra in central Paris, sending clouds of smoke rising into the air. People were told to avoid the area, which is popular with tourists, as fire crews tackled the blaze on Saturday.

"Firemen are intervening," the préfecture de Police said in a statement on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the fire. There were no reports of any injuries.