© Baltimore Firefighters Union/Twitter



A massive blast at a Baltimore coal plant caused some in the city to think they were experiencing an earthquake.and first responders are now investigating the incident, which people reportedly felt throughout the city.The massive explosion sent shockwaves through the city, with some questioning whether Baltimore had been hit by an earthquake.City fire officials tweeted that the scene was "under control" not longer after arriving, revealing there had beenImages from the explosion show huge clouds of smoke rising up out of the scene.after reports of the blast. Baltimore City Councilwoman Phylicia Porter tweeted that she was working with Mayor Brandon Scott to address the situation "as swiftly and safely as possible."City residents have been warned by authorities to stay clear of the area as they conduct their investigation. Baltimore Fire Department spokesperson Blair Adams told the Baltimore Sun thatAdams insisted, however, that there is "no impact or risk to the community."