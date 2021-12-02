Society's Child
CCTV shows Brooklyn apartment building explode after neighbor reported smelling gas leak, fire engulfs building injuring 6
Daily Mail
Wed, 01 Dec 2021 15:19 UTC
An explosion at a Brooklyn basement left six injured and dozens displaced on Wednesday morning as firefighters fought back the flames that engulfed the three-story building and nearby homes.
Shocking video from the New York Fire Department shows the residence at 58 Vermont St., in Cypress Hills, suddenly explode just after midnight, flinging the front door and debris and across the street.
'We had heavy fire on arrival in the cellar, first floor and second floor,' the FDNY said in a statement.
'The first floor collapsed into the basement, so we were unable to search that area. There are six non-life-threatening injuries to civilians, two have been transported to area hospitals and four which refused medical attention.'
A total of 54 people have been evacuated from their homes near the explosion as city officials investigate whether the structural stability of the entire block was comprised due to the blast, NBC reported.
More than 138 firefighters from 33 units responded to the fire at Vermont Street as it covered the two neighboring buildings and a separate building on Jamaica Avenue.
The FDNY said two occupants were home on an upper floor when the explosion happened, but they were safely evacuated and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Edwin Rodriguez, one of the displaced neighbors, told ABC 7 that he had smelled gas in the building yesterday afternoon and complained about it to the owners.
'I reported it. They ignored it and this was the result. This is what we get,' Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez, who's family is being put in a hotel as the city investigates the block, said he was frightened when he heard the blast and immediately ran out of the building with his daughter.
'My daughter went without no socks, no sneakers, nothing. I just took her, and we just ran out.'
It is still unclear what caused the blast as the FDNY is investigating whether it was caused by a boiler malfunction, and Con Edison arrived at the scene to inspect a possible gas emergency, fire officials said.
National Grid also responded at the scene and is working under the lead of the Fire Marshal to help investigate the cause.
Michelle Grullon, another neighbor, agreed with Rodriguez about the smell of gas at the property.
'Everybody kept saying they smelled gas,' Grullon told ABC. 'They smelled gas, but nobody went to figure out, like, 'Where's it coming from? Why is it happening? How to stop it.' And then now this happens, and now a bunch of us don't have somewhere to sleep.'
New York State Senator Julia Salazar, of Brooklyn, said that she would provide additional aid to those displaced.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- 'Hyping a threat for selfish political gain': Beijing slams Australia's Defense Minister's foreign policy 'delusional miscalculation'
- Black Lives Matter launches Christmas campaign against 'white-supremacist capitalism'
- CCTV shows Brooklyn apartment building explode after neighbor reported smelling gas leak, fire engulfs building injuring 6
- Jussie Smollett's defense: Osundario brothers 'sophisticated' criminals who set him up
- Mass vaccination fails to halt Covid transmission rates - study
- 'Just turned into this orgy': First accuser testifies at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
- Dem Senator warns Supreme Court of 'revolution' if Roe v. Wade overturned
- Sigh of relief in South Africa as Omicron variant appears to be 'super mild' mutation with Covid death rate not jumping
- Best of the Web: The FAA accidentally disclosed more than 2,000 flight records associated with Jeffrey Epstein's private jets
- Hungary parliament clears way for government's LGBT referendum as election nears
- EU 'loans' ANOTHER €600 million to non-member Ukraine to cover cost of lockdown, country now owes EU €4.4 billion
- AUKUS aimed at China, US confirms
- Federal judge blocks Biden's national vaccine mandate for health-care workers
- Living under fascism: Teenagers from remote Australian community arrested after escape from Howard Springs COVID quarantine facility
- Three injured after blast caused by WWII-era bomb rocks Munich
- Irish government orders all schools to open windows 'because rising Covid and CO2', forcing children to endure temperatures as low as 5C
- Why are kids with gender dysphoria being treated like lab rats?
- Study shows breakthrough COVID-19 infections in vaccinated occur more often and are more severe in immunocompromised
- 15 states threaten to pull $600B from banks that won't give equal service to energy industry
- Russia tells US embassy staff to leave Moscow
- 'Hyping a threat for selfish political gain': Beijing slams Australia's Defense Minister's foreign policy 'delusional miscalculation'
- Best of the Web: The FAA accidentally disclosed more than 2,000 flight records associated with Jeffrey Epstein's private jets
- EU 'loans' ANOTHER €600 million to non-member Ukraine to cover cost of lockdown, country now owes EU €4.4 billion
- AUKUS aimed at China, US confirms
- 15 states threaten to pull $600B from banks that won't give equal service to energy industry
- Russia tells US embassy staff to leave Moscow
- Best of the Web: CIA review shows US intelligence community 'struggled' to brief Trump in 2016
- Russia's government REJECTS mandatory vaccinations, 50% of Russians reject vaccine passports
- Putin to NATO: We can make a deal
- UK, Israel attempt to "thwart" Iran nuclear deal and prevent removal of sanctions, sign deal to work together on trade, cybersecurity, defence
- Outcry forces EU to ditch plan for 'inclusive' language
- Pentagon responds to Oklahoma National Guard's vaccine exemption request
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Central banks launch digital currencies - Perfect technocratic control
- Best of the Web: A President Betrayed by Bureaucrats: Scott Atlas's Masterpiece on the Covid Disaster
- Best of the Web: Michael Flynn DISAVOWS Qanon, says its 'disinformation campaign created by CIA or the Left'
- South Korea rejects claim it's helping Taiwan with 'indigenous defence submarine programme'
- Maple dictatorship: Canada prohibits unvaccinated travelers on planes and trains
- Ice Age Farmer Report: No vax, no food/fuel in India - Food withheld to force vaccinations
- Putin's plans for Ukraine
- Barbados scraps British monarchy as it becomes republic on independence day
- Black Lives Matter launches Christmas campaign against 'white-supremacist capitalism'
- CCTV shows Brooklyn apartment building explode after neighbor reported smelling gas leak, fire engulfs building injuring 6
- Jussie Smollett's defense: Osundario brothers 'sophisticated' criminals who set him up
- 'Just turned into this orgy': First accuser testifies at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
- Dem Senator warns Supreme Court of 'revolution' if Roe v. Wade overturned
- Sigh of relief in South Africa as Omicron variant appears to be 'super mild' mutation with Covid death rate not jumping
- Hungary parliament clears way for government's LGBT referendum as election nears
- Federal judge blocks Biden's national vaccine mandate for health-care workers
- Living under fascism: Teenagers from remote Australian community arrested after escape from Howard Springs COVID quarantine facility
- Three injured after blast caused by WWII-era bomb rocks Munich
- Irish government orders all schools to open windows 'because rising Covid and CO2', forcing children to endure temperatures as low as 5C
- Why are kids with gender dysphoria being treated like lab rats?
- Three students killed in Michigan school shooting
- Harsh penalties mulled for those resisting compulsory vaccination in Austria
- Relax: Most Omicron cases are 'mild', no evidence to suggest vaccines may be less effective against variant - WHO official
- Greece threatens monthly FINES for over 60s who remain unvaccinated after January
- CNN host Chris Cuomo used his media sources to find out info on brother Andrew's accusers, records show - UPDATE: CNN suspends Cuomo
- San Francisco's stores board up windows, hire armed guards, as robbery and looting soars after 'reclassification' of laws
- New bodycam footage appears to show NBC producer admitting to following Rittenhouse jury bus
- LA begins enforcing strict mandate requiring proof of vax
- Ancient footprints suggest a mysterious hominid lived alongside Lucy's kind
- The mysterious petroglyphs carved in Qatar's deserts
- 'Largest prehistoric structure in Britain': Neolithic pits near Stonehenge shown to be man-made following new tests
- Sophisticated, artistic, trading internationally: What the Culduthel dig tells us about Scotland's pre-historic Highlanders
- The origins of the ancient Etruscans
- 41,500-year-old ivory pendant found in cave in Poland may be oldest human-decorated jewelry in Eurasia
- Ancient Chinese society that collapsed more than 4,000 years ago was wiped out by flooding: study
- SOTT Focus: Jack Ruby: Israel's Smoking Gun
- 14,000-year-old settlement site discovered on Turkey's west coast
- Molecular analysis reveals the oldest Denisovan fossils yet
- Roman mosaic depicting scenes from Homer's Iliad unearthed in England
- Flashback Best of the Web: Declassified after 56 years: JFK was engaged in 'existential' battle with Israel over its nuclear weapons program
- Flashback SOTT Focus: Did Israel Kill The Kennedys?
- 1,200-year-old Faddan More Psalter's journey from Irish bog to museum treasure, use of papyrus hints at trade links with Egypt
- Justinianic Plague was nothing like flu and may have struck England before it reached Constantinople, new study suggests
- To understand how the US military killed so many civilians in Syria, we must look at its tactics
- Scythian gods on a silver plate discovered in Russia
- The CIA's crack-cocaine enterprise and the destruction of urban America
- Genetic changes in Bronze Age southern Iberia
- Ancient dagger find helps identify lost Roman battle site in present-day Switzerland
- Research shows cold far more deadly than heat
- Plato's revenge? Geometry is showing how the world is constructed from cubes
- New study shows the largest comet ever observed was active at near-record distance
- Meet the technology that's uncovering 2020's voter fraud
- Unexpected Andromedid meteor outburst, strongest ever detected by CMOR
- Large asteroid 2018 AH heading towards Earth late December, skimmed past 3 years ago unnoticed by scientists
- Fake science, invalid data: There is no such thing as a "confirmed Covid-19 case". There is no pandemic
- China claims breakthrough 'in dynamic cooperative confrontation' ship drone technology
- We might not know half of what's in our cells, new AI technique reveals
- In the quantum realm, not even time flows as you might expect
- Study reveals 'nepotistic behavior' in some science journals
- Flesh-eating vulture bees evolved a gut that loves meat
- Astronomers claim to have deciphered origin of 'tsunami of gravitational waves'
- Latest discoveries in the field of structural biology point to Intelligent Design
- Mysterious small & cold object observed 20 billion miles from Earth in 1983 'may have been elusive Planet Nine'
- Paleontologists debunk fossil thought to be missing link between lizards and first snakes
- 'Volcanic winter' likely contributed to ecological catastrophe 250 million years ago
- Scientists find the fastest acceleration in the human body, revealing why Thanos' famous snap would've been impossible.
- A nanoantenna for long-distance, ultra-secure communication
- China-Russia Consortium space weather center established in Beijing
- 10 dead or missing and 60,000 homes damaged after floods in central provinces of Vietnam - 34 inches of rain in 4 days (UPDATE)
- Snowy howl: Germany sees heavy snowfall as winter blizzard strikes
- Saint Petersburg in Russia turns white after a night of heavy snowfall - third of monthly total falls in 24 hours
- Maunakea, Mauna Loa summits on Hawaii closed after snowfall
- People rescued from wadis as Oman hit by heavy rain
- Cyclone brings floods to cities in Uruguay
- Dozens evacuated after more floods in north Spain
- Brutal cold wave hits Europe with lowest temperatures in 40 years - Energy prices soar to new record
- 'Weak explosion' & unusual seismic signals recorded at Mount Pinatubo - last erupted in 1991, considered 2nd largest eruption of the 20th century
- Shallow 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea
- Over 1 foot of snow shocks parts of Hudson Valley, New York - 16.5 inches of snowfall in Averill Park
- 4 killed, 38 injured in heavy storms that battered Turkey
- Flock of 150 starlings drops from the sky in Galician city, Spain
- Giant snow drift towers at Scots wind farm following Storm Arwen
- Shallow magnitude 6.3 earthquake off Japan
- Chennai in India grapples with floods again: Schools closed, traffic disrupted amid rain fury
- Powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Peru
- Seasonal farm worker dies after lightning strike near Darwin, Australia
- Storm Arwen: 3 people killed after winds of almost 100mph hit UK
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Strange winds blowing across the Earth
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (Dec. 1)
- Meteor fireball over Idaho and others states on December 1
- Meteor fireball over Alabama and Tennessee on November 30
- Meteor fireball seen over Tennessee and other states on December 1
- Bright meteor fireball over Henan, China on November 29
- Meteor fireball over Seville, Spain on Nov. 28
- Meteor fireball over Nevada on November 29
- Meteor fireball over Italy, Switzerland and France on November 29
- Stunning meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean (Nov.28)
- Meteor fireball over Alabama and other states on November 28
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Nov. 26)
- Meteor fireball over California and Arizona on November 25
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on November 24
- Meteor fireball over Pennsylvania and other states on November 24
- Meteor fireball over Massachusetts and other states on November 23
- Meteor fireball over the skies of France on November 23
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Nov. 23)
- Meteor fireball over Popocatepetl Volcano, Mexico on November 20
- Cameras record meteor fireball in Pernambuco and two other states of Brazil on November 18
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on November 16
- Mass vaccination fails to halt Covid transmission rates - study
- Study shows breakthrough COVID-19 infections in vaccinated occur more often and are more severe in immunocompromised
- Oxford biology professor: Masks have made 'no meaningful difference' to stopping transmission of Delta
- COVID survivors with natural immunity at low risk for reinfection or severe symptoms, study finds
- Hard data shows the COVID vaccines don't work
- Covid hospital admissions are falling in England, as are total number of Covid patients - Omicron looks unlikely to change that
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Athletes Drop Dead | No Pfizer Vaccine Data until 2076 | Death by "Climate Change"
- New Omicron Covid-19 variant could be less deadly than feared, top Russian scientist claims
- Get ready for mRNA flu shots
- What's the truth about Covid vaccines and heart attacks?
- Are we overreacting to Omicron?
- Higher infection rates in vaccinated not an artefact of wrong population data, new analysis shows
- UK statistics watchdog smacks ONS for misleading claim that unvaccinated have "32 times" risk of Covid death
- Merck says COVID-19 pill less effective than initially suggested
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Anthony Fauci: Sad Little Psychopath
- Latest devastating news on the vaccine
- FDA produces the first batch of documents from Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine file
- Fauci hopes babies will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by early 2022
- Moderna & Pfizer booster shots approved by FDA after vaccine injuries near one MILLION
- New analysis of ONS data finds that vaccine effectiveness against death has been overestimated and uncovers an alarming spike in Covid deaths post-vaccination
- Panpsychism is starting to push out naturalism as a scientific world view
- Majority of adults in US believe in afterlife, Republicans much more than Democrats, poll shows
- Five reasons why Dostoevsky is SO great
- Psychopaths and the managerial class: How homology in modus operandi risks pathocratic capture
- The brain uses bodily signals to regulate fear
- Best of the Web: Pre-emptive compliance versus "It will only happen when it has happened"
- The Temptations of Tyranny
- Consciousness: Is it in the Cerebral Cortex — or the Brain Stem?
- Bilingualism comes naturally to our brains
- MindMatters: The Molecule of More: The Strange Psychology of Dopamine
- Empathy is the most important leadership skill according to research
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Fourth Way, and Solioonensius in the New Normal - with Alan Francis
- Our brains have a 'fingerprint' too
- Adults who stutter stop if they think no one is listening - study
- Highly processed foods harm memory in the aging brain
- Hair analysis shows meditation training reduces long-term stress
- Logic of the body's 'second brain'
- How therapy, not pills effectively treats back pain
- Longtime skeptic now accepts parapsychology as a science (with caveats)
- Conscientious objections to the COVID vaccine should be honored
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- 'Pfizer+' Monthly Booster Subscription Program Announced
- Fauci declares himself to be Pope of Science
- Liberal upset by Ahmaud Arbery verdict as there's nothing to be angry about
- Hard-working plumber looks forward to paying for his neighbor's gender studies degree
- QAnon Shaman wishing he had just burned down a car dealership in Kenosha instead
- Kyle Rittenhouse asked to step outside and defend the courthouse while verdict is being read
- U.S. military switches to swords and bows to meet carbon neutral goals
- AOC: There's too much division in our country, addition and subtraction are hard enough!
- Liberals accuse Rittenhouse of trying to avoid punishment through legal loophole known as 'trial'
- Terry McAuliffe baffled that telling parents the State owns their children wasn't a winning strategy
- Pope says Covid vaccine will now be required to enter heaven
- Clocks to go back two years this weekend
- Liberal parent tries to figure out how to cheer for son Brandon
- Facebook is planning to change its name
- Strange: Google search for 'problems with Biden administration' returns zero results
- Biden promises to stop being a bad president if everyone gets vaccinated
- IRS agents bust 7yo for getting more than $600 worth of birthday presents
- Make them practice what they preach!
- Southwest Airlines offers free flights to all passengers who are vaccinated and can fly a plane
- Infrastructure bill includes Capitol building expansion to hold Pfizer lobbyists
Quote of the Day
Each time we face our fear, we gain strength, courage, and confidence in the doing.
Recent Comments
What happened to BLM protesting vax mandates? Maybe they were told their funding would get cut if they went down that road
Ukraine is a priority partner for the EU. The EU supports Ukraine in ensuring a stable, prosperous and democratic future for its citizens and is...
Lots of profiteering.... Lots of ideas of sexual depravity sown in peoples minds.... Lots of arguements/what ifs/how so's... Massive budget put...
"There is no question that mandating a vaccine to 10.3 million healthcare workers is something that should be done by Congress, not a government...
Orban, a nationalist crypto parasite who has been in power since 2010, this year proposed a referendum on ruling party legislation that limits...
Comment: Another explosion that's possibly gas related to add to the list: