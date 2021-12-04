© Erik Ahopelto / Aamulehti

Tampereen there was a large underground fire. Palo is at the intersection of Rautatienkatu and Verkatehtaankatu.There was a sewer repair area on site and the fire started under the sewer site.The first announcement by the Pirkanmaa Rescue Department about the underground fire came around 7:30 p.m.Firefighters on duty at Pirkanmaa Rescue Department Mika Kupiainen said In the morning paper shortly after 7'clock. The fire spread and people had to leave the scene, residents in nearby areas [had to] close windows.Kupiainen said so farA fire alert has also been issued stating that dangerous smoke is spreading in the air and advising people in the area to stay indoors and wait for the alert to end.