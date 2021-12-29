© AFP / Geoff Caddick



'Woke' Welsh government style guide prohibits civil servants using a number of "banned words" including several references to 'disability'.The Welsh government has been criticized for a "bonkers misuse of public money" after it drew up a style guide that instructed civil servants to avoid using certain "banned words" in order to communicate without causing offense.The guide also warns against using "vulnerable" when referring to disabilities since "anyone can become vulnerable for different reasons at different times in their lives." Therefore, it notes, describing disabled people as vulnerable is "often wrong and does nothing to promote equality."Further, the document frowns on the term "able-bodied," suggesting that staff "use non-disabled" instead. Usage of the common acronym BAME is also blocked, with the full form preferred in the first instance and "ethnic minority" for subsequent references.The Welsh government has not provided comment on the issue as yet.