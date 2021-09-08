The alert now appears on many pages on the archives.org website, and links to a page entitled "NARA's Statement on Potentially Harmful Content," which they define as:
- reflect racist, sexist, ableist, misogynistic/misogynoir, and xenophobic opinions and attitudes;
- be discriminatory towards or exclude diverse views on sexuality, gender, religion, and more;
- include graphic content of historical events such as violent death, medical procedures, crime, wars/terrorist acts, natural disasters and more;
- demonstrate bias and exclusion in institutional collecting and digitization policies.
It does, however, appear on the page of the U.S. Constitution.
Comment: That super-lefties would be triggered by the US Constitution and need to have a 'trigger warning' provided really says everything you need to know about where things are headed.
