© Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)



Contaminating the Past

"I've always said that 1619 project is not history. It is a work of journalism that explicitly seeks to challenge the national narrative and therefore national memory. The project has always been as much about the present as it is about the past."

but as a project devoted to contaminating the past in order de-legitimate the institutions of the US in the present.

A script for the vandalisation of history

"Even today, the descendants of these savage [white] people pump drugs and guns into the Black community, pack Black people into the squalor of segregated urban ghettos, and continue to be bloodsuckers in our community."

Frank Furedi's Why Borders Matter: Why Humanity Must Relearn the Art Of Drawing Boundaries is published by Routledge.