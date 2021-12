© AFP / Frederick Florin



The European Commission has walked back an attempt to mandate the use of "inclusive" language after lawmakers claimed the new rules were an effort to "cancel" Christian references and lacked "common sense."An internal guidebook for inclusive communication called on EU officials to "update their language" and avoid phrasing that was considered not reflective of the "diversity of European culture."In a statement on Tuesday, EU Equality Commissioner Helena Dalli noted that the guidebook was not a "mature document" and acknowledged that it "does not meet all Commission quality standards." She tweeted that the document was a "work in progress" and said an "updated version of the guidelines" would address the concerns that had been raised regarding examples of discouraged language.Withdrawing the document, Dalli added that the "version of the guidelines published" does not "adequately serve" its purpose of showcasing the Commission's "inclusive nature" with relation to gender, sexual orientation, religion, ethnic backgrounds and culture.Some European politicians criticized the guide as an attempt to eradicate Christian references, citing recommendations to avoid "assuming that everyone is Christian"Some lawmakers and media outlets interpreted this to be an outright ban on the common Christian names."The EU Commission should be defending our values not trying to change our identity. Efforts to limit references to the word Christmas and Christian names is both bizarre and disappointing," Maltese MEP David Casa tweeted . He later called Dalli's retraction a victory for "common sense."