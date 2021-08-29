The CDC has released new, inclusive language that they want the American public to use in place of lots of already extant words that we typically use to describe individuals or groups. Essentially, in place of single words that are used, the CDC wants us to put the word "person" first, before the descriptor, except in the areas where they believe that group identity supersedes individual identity, as in race, ethnicity, gender, and sexual orientation.The idea behind this is clear even without reading the CDC's preamble: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention want Americans to see and think about each other as people first, before they consider the person's condition. The CDC's intention is to humanize us, and seem to believe that their function is to tell us how to speak, and how to think, in order to do that. However, it is poorly designed, and will only be replaced by new missives in very short time.The CDC has as its mission to protect public health, "to protect America from health, safety and security threats, both foreign and in the US." But they also write that they have the goal of "Promoting healthy and safe behaviors, communities and environment." It must be under this aspect of their purview that they have suggested that Americans change their language.The CDC would be remiss if in this "person first" approach they didn't address "Sexual Orientation & Gender Identity." The words they are looking to replace under this heading include "homosexual," "transgenders/ transgendered/ transexual." The body that is mean to protect Americans from disease would prefer that the terms used are "LGBTQ, (or LGBTQIA or LGBTQ+ or LGBTQIA2)."Interestingly, there is no "opt-out" option for those persons who would like to be persons first. "Person who is biologically female," for example, is not an option for how to refer to a person. Instead, with the very language the CDC is asking us to use, it is asking us to buy in to the perspective that biological sex is a fallacy, that sex is "assigned" by doctors who deliver babies, and not an innate, human characteristic.In the realm of race and ethnicity, the CDC recommends terms that are already common usage, saying that certain terms, such as "Eskimo," "Oriental," "Afro-American," or it's predecessor "Negro" not be used, though these terms have been well out of common usage for years. They also say that the term "Caucasian" is a problem, and say that instead "White persons" should be used, capitalization per the CDC. The CDC uses their perspective as a medical health organization to instruct people to capitalize the terms "black" and "white."Language changes over time, and in recent years, due in part to social media, language has been changing even more rapidly than during previous generations. Linguist John McWhorter spoke about the trend that spawned exactly what the CDC is currently undertaking.The CDC writes that these "preferred terms" for "select population groups" are intended to "represent an ongoing shift toward non-stigmatizing language." But by McWhorter's interpretation of the rapidity of this process, it will be very few years before this approach is replaced with still another, and that again with another, so that