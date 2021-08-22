© Getty



A report commissioned by the Arts Council of Wales has found the organisation is "systematically racist" and said the Welsh language requirement "excludes minorities".The Arts Council of Wales, which is publicly funded, commissioned the research that cost £51,000, and branded the body's policies as "racist," along with those of National Museums Wales. Both organisations have now accepted the findings of the report. The findings come after Welsh arts groups and professionals appealed for a report on racial inclusion at these organisations as they raised concerns that "Welsh meant white" and that "Welsh could exclude Black and non-Black people of colour".It also stated that policies on promoting the Welsh language could lead to exclusion of non-white people.At the moment, the legislation followed by both organisations outlines the need to treat Welsh as equal to English and with equal prominence.People who canvassed for the report listed a number of suggestions to promote inclusion.The Welsh Language (Wales) Measure 2011 states that all public bodies have to treat both Welsh and English languages on an equal basis.Language was not the only issue that the report dealt with.It further added: "The continual exclusion and disregard for black and non-black communities is not due to wilful ignorance; it is due to a calculated and repetitive pattern."It continued: "At the same time, we had to face some difficult and important truths in response to the Black Lives Matter movement and to reflect on our role in tackling racism."As a result, we have started to develop a sharper understanding of the role that Amgueddfa Cymru and the Arts Council of Wales can play in achieving race equality in Wales and in our own organisations."We have a long way to go to respond to unacceptable inequalities of access to cultural opportunity."It added: "Wales is the poorer for these exclusions and obstacles, wasting the talent and potential of those most sharply excluded."In the end, it's simply not fair that access is so unevenly distributed."