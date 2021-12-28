There have been a number of recent high-profile incidents involving players enduring heart problems on the field - including Christian Eriksen who collapsed due to a cardiac arrest at the European Championships and Sergio Aguero who was forced into retirement after he was diagnosed with heart arrhythmia.
The worrying spate of heart-related episodes in football has raised concerns over links with Covid and the vaccination programme to prevent it.
As reported by the New York Times, recent incidents have 'fueled suspicion' of the vaccine among some players that there is a connection.
Medical staff at certain clubs are said to believe the suspicion has been 'encouraged' by a handful of retired players, including Matth Le Tisser and Trevor Sinclair, who have questioned whether issues have been a possible consequence of taking the vaccination.
Comment: It's a reasonable deduction that the spike in players collapsing on the pitch is due to the Covid vaccine, because even the manufacturers have been forced to admit that one possible severe side effect is mycoarditis: Alarming Increase in Mortality Rates in 2021: Why COVID Shots Are Disproportionately Affecting Young Males (For Now)
Speaking to GB News, as per the Express, Southampton legend Le Tissier called for an investigation on whether the vaccine has contributed to the rising number of footballers suffering from heart problems.
He said: 'It's been very concerning to me that in all that time I never once saw any footballer leave the pitch because of heart issues.
Comment: Indeed, it did happen, but it was rare.
'The amount of people that are suffering is going through the roof. And I would call for an investigation because it might not be to do with the vaccine.'
Former West Ham and England player Sinclair meanwhile tweeted last month: 'Everyone I speak to about these heart problems suffered by footballers (which worryingly seem to be happening more regularly) are they linked to covid vaccines or not??'
Comment: If governments and pharmaceutical companies have nothing to hide, then surely they'd also want to investigate just what is causing this spike in 'mysterious' injuries and even deaths? As it is, they've been suspiciously silent on taking any action.
Inter Milan director Giuseppe Marotta though, as per Reuters, said that their now former player Eriksen had not yet taken the Covid vaccine before his collapse for Denmark against Finland at the Euros.
Comment: If true, and that remains to be seen, then what about the rest of the team? Could it be that simply being surrounded by the recently vaccinated increases one's own viral load?
Earlier this week, the Premier League confirmed that 84 per cent of players are 'on the vaccination journey' - meaning they have had at least one dose of the vaccine.
Comment: And those are just the top players. Moreover, one wonders whether those that have received their first dose will take the risk with a second? Never mind the increasing number of 'boosters' that are being pushed because of the admittedly ineffective initial jabs.
In total, 92 per cent of players and staff have received one, two or three doses, yet these figures pale in comparison to those shared by top leagues across Europe. Germany's Bundesliga have revealed that 94 per cent of players and staff are vaccinated, while Italy's Serie A's vaccination rate is 98 per cent.
There have been a number of other worrying incidents across Europe involving players this season.
Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof wore a heart monitor for two days after he went off against Norwich clutching his chest.
There were similar incidents this month involving Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski and Martin Terrier of Rennes, while Partizan Belgrade player Ricardo Gomes collapsed in training.
Comment: And that's just in the last 30 days.
In November, Wigan manager Leam Richardson had to give CPR to striker Charlie Wyke after he went into cardiac arrest in training and just days later Sheffield United's John Fleck was carried off in a game at Reading.
Adama Traore of Sheriff Tiraspol was at the centre of another scare during a Champions League tie against Real Madrid and Emil Palsson technically died for four minutes during a Norwegian Second Division game between Sogndal and Stjordals-Blink amid scenes reminiscent of Eriksen's collapse.
There have also been Premier League games which have been briefly stopped due to heart issues for fans in the grandstands.
Comment: Numerous countries have required vaccine passports in order to attend football matches.
A Watford fan suffered a cardiac arrest and required CPR in their clash with Chelsea, while doctors also helped save the life of a Newcastle fan who collapsed in their match against Tottenham.
Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) chief executive Maheta Molango backed the 16 per cent of unjabbed footballers by pointing out that they had to play without Covid vaccines last year.
Comment: The vast majority of people didn't need the experimental jabs last year, nor do they need them in the years to come, because the Covid-19 was relatively harmless, and, as it mutates, as proven by the Omicron strain, and the data from South Africa where it was first identified, it's become as mild as the common cold.
'We have to be careful with over-simplistic assessments of situations,' Molango told the BBC.
'(The players are) the same people that a few months ago, when I was at home and most people were at home, were told go out and play with no vaccines, that there were "no worries, you're going to be fine".'
Molango said some players may have 'legitimate concerns' in deciding not to take a coronavirus jab but the PFA is trying to help them make the 'right choice'.
Comment: The only 'right choice' the establishment have in mind is for everyone to suffer the jabs, multiple high profile officials have admitted that much, they've also brazenly admitted that they will twist the screws on the unvaccinated until they succeed in coercing them into suffering the jabs.
We're trying to help the players make the right choice based on science,' he added.
'They need to listen to the experts but at the same time, we have to acknowledge that certain people may have legitimate concerns.'
Comment: Check out the alarming reports of sportsmen below to get an idea of just how many incidents have been documented - bearing in mind that it doesn't even list every single incident.
