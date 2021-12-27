© iStock



Every person has the right to freedom of expression, association, peaceful assembly, and petition of the government for redress of grievances, consistent with the rights of others to the same and subject to responsibility for abuses. All conflicts of such rights shall be resolved in accordance with the principle of equality and dignity of all persons.

All people have the right to bodily autonomy consistent with the right of other people to the same, including the right to defend themselves against unlawful force and the right of self-determination in reproductive matters. The government shall take reasonable measures to protect the health and safety of the public as a whole.

Law professor penned 'redo' of First and Second Amendments in Boston Globe op-ed.A professor at the University of Miami School of Law has penned a proposal for a "redo" of the First and Second Amendments in a Boston Globe op-ed.The result, according to Franks, is that "the most powerful members of society" benefit from these rights at the expense of vulnerable groups. Franks did not elaborate on individuals in these groups.For the First Amendment, her proposed "redo" reads:It continues that the government must respect "the freedom of religion and the freedom from religion."For the Second Amendment, Franks said the concept of self-defense should be expanded to include "a meaningful right to bodily autonomy" - such as on reproductive matters. Her proposal reads: