© Reuters



Afghanistan's Taliban authorities said on Sunday that women seeking to travel anything other than short distances should not be offered transport unless they are accompanied by a close male relative.The guidance, issued by the, also called on all vehicle owners to offer rides only to those women wearing hijabs.The ministry had also called on women TV journalists to wear hijabs while presenting.Muhajir said on Sunday that the hijab would also be required for women seeking transport.Since taking power in August, the Taliban have imposed various restrictions on women and girls, despite pledging a softer rule compared with their first stint in power in the 1990s.In several provinces, local Taliban authorities have been persuaded to reopen schools -- but many girls still remain cut off from secondary education.Early this month, the group issued a decree in the name of their supreme leader instructing the government to enforce women's rights.The decree did not mention girls' access to education.Activists hope that the Taliban's battle to gain international recognition and get aid flowing back into one of the poorest countries in the world will lead to them making concessions to women.Women's rights were severely curtailed during the Taliban's previous stint in power.They were then forced to wear the all-covering burqa, only allowed to leave home with a male chaperone and banned from work and education.