The Taliban's notorious former head of religious police has said extreme punishments such as executions and amputations will resume in Afghanistan.Mullah NooruddinHe said these punishmentsBut he dismissed outrage over their past public executions:Since taking power in Afghanistan on 15 August the Taliban have been promising a milder form of rule than in their previous tenure.But there have already been several reports of human rights abuses carried out across the country.On Thursday, Human Rights Watch warned that the Taliban in Herat were "searching out high-profile women, denying women freedom of movement outside their homes [and] imposing compulsory dress codes".And in August, Amnesty International said that Taliban fighters were behind the massacre of nine members of the persecuted Hazara minority.Amnesty's Secretary-General Agnès Callamard said at the time that the "cold-blooded brutality" of the killings was "a reminder of the Taliban's past record, and a horrifying indicator of what Taliban rule may bring".Days before the Taliban took control of Kabul, a Taliban judge in Balkh, Haji Badruddin, told the BBC's Secunder Kermani that he supported the group's harsh and literal interpretation of Islamic religious law.These hardline views are in tune with some ultra-conservative Afghans., the Taliban have tried to present a more restrained image of themselves.Turabi, notorious for his harsh punishments for people caught listening to non-religious music or trimming their beards in the 1990s, told AP that although harsh forms of punishment would continue,Turabi - who is on a UN sanctions list for his past actions - said the Taliban's cabinet ministersBack in the 1990s, executions were held in public in Kabul's sports stadium, or on the vast grounds of the Eid Gah mosque.At the time Turabi was justice minister and head of the Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice - the Taliban's religious police.he said in the latest interview.which is being held in New York City.German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that while it was important to communicate with the Taliban, "the UN General Assembly is not the appropriate venue for that".The US, which sits on the credentialing committee, also said it would not make a decision before the end of the summit next week.