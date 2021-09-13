© AFP



"We are receiving increasing reports where the Taliban have prohibited women from appearing in public places without male chaperones and prevented women from working. They have limited girls' access to education in some regions."

"where women are, in theory, allowed to continue some of their day-to-day functions, but only under constraints that essentially make them operate in a world that's almost entirely separate from boys and men. For many universities, and for many women and girls, it's not going to be feasible, on a financial level and logistical level, to put these things in place. So the consequence will not be just gender segregation, it will be the exclusion of women and girls. Unfortunately I think that's probably fine with the Taliban."

"There are different layers of discrimination to this, which means it will have a really devastating impact on women and girls."

The Taliban have announced that women in Afghanistan will only be allowed to study at university in gender-segregated classrooms and Islamic dress will be compulsory, stoking fears that a gender apartheid will be imposed on the country under the new regime.on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, signalling that their work governing the newly formed Islamic emirate had begunThe white banner bearing a Qur'anic verse was hoisted bythe prime minister of the interim Taliban government.That same day,Saleh has declared himself the legitimate acting president of Afghanistan, and has been leading the embattled forces resisting the Taliban in Panjshir.The international community has been keeping a close watch on how the new, all-male, Taliban regime is treating Afghan women in order to gauge just how much the Taliban's pledges of moderation are a reality.Speaking at a press conference, Haqqani said women would be allowed to continue their university education, butIt was unclear if this meant a headscarf or that women's faces would have to be covered completely.meaning men and women would have to be taught in separate classrooms. "We will not allow boys and girls to study together," said Haqqani.Haqqani also said the subjects being taught at universities would be reviewed.The Taliban have promised their new government will be more representative and respectful of the rights of women and girls - though still within an "Islamic framework" - than when they previously held power between 1996 and 2001. Back then, women were prevented from going to school and work, were not allowed out of the house without a male chaperone, and were forced to comply with draconian laws governing "female virtue".The full agenda of the Taliban has still not been announced. Nevertheless, as in the previous regime,despite promises of an "inclusive" government, andIn a recent interview on the TV channel Tolo News, Taliban spokesman Sayed Zekrullah Hashimi saidThe new education policies mark a significant departure from how universities were functioning previously. Before the fall of Kabul to the Taliban on 15 August,The number of female students in further education had reached record highs, and institutions such asSince the Taliban took power, however, many female students have stayed at home out of uncertainty and fear, andThe UN secretary general's special representative for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, told the security council last week:Haqqani insisted the Taliban did not want to turn the clock back 20 years.he said.Yet many have questioned the feasibility of the new education rules, in particular how universities and offices would be able to cope with the cost of segregation and separate women-only lessons and spaces.at universities, with some institutions telling students they will be left with no option but to stop running certain courses for women.said the approach of the Taliban was oneOn Saturday, in response to the Afghan female protestors who have been taking to the streets to oppose the restrictions on their freedom, thewho filled an auditorium at Kabul University's education centre.said Barr.