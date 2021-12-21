collins-fauci
© Javier Rojas/Zuma Press/www.wsj.com/KJN
NIH Director Francos Collins • Dr. Anthony Fauci
Busted by their own emails! Fauci and his boss, NIH Director Francis Collins, engaged in a conspiracy to defame and destroy the work of three prominent scientists from Stanford, Harvard, and Oxford, which challenged the Fauci/Collins lockdown strategy to address last year's virus outbreak.

Thanks to a Freedom of Information request we see how Anthony "I'm the science" Fauci really operates behind the scenes. Also today, Fauci says force your fully-vaxxed family members to take a covid test before tucking into the turkey. Don't miss today's Liberty Report: