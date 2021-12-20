© Sputnik / Mikhail Markiv



Key points

Since the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea, the U.S. has provided $2.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine. Continued security assistance prolongs the conflict and heightens U.S.-Russia tensions. Russia shares a 1,200-mile border with Ukraine and views the prospect of Kyiv joining NATO and basing U.S. and allied forces there as a threat. Russia will absorb significant costs — monetary and human — to prevent this outcome. A resolution in Ukraine that does not account for Russia's concerns is unrealistic; therefore, U.S. and European leaders should account for them, starting with ruling out Ukrainian accession to NATO. Because of the risk of escalation, potentially to nuclear war, the United States should seek détente with Russia and support the establishment of a neutral, non-aligned Ukraine that serves as a buffer state between Russia and the West.

Repeating the same mistakes in Ukraine

Annual U.S. military aid to Ukraine

U.S. military aid to Ukraine

Holding out prospects for Ukrainian membership in NATO

The Biden administration's current policy draws out the suffering of Ukrainians and prevents the possibility of establishing stable and constructive relations

An overview of the conflict

Geography is destiny for Ukraine

Why current U.S. policy is not working

increasing the capabilities of Ukraine's military forces by providing high-tech equipment and lethal weaponry provides a minuscule benefit at the expense of a vast risk

Reaching a realistic resolution in the U.S. interest

shifting Ukraine's security burden to American taxpayers

Number of nuclear weapons in each country's military stockpile

Ukraine should also be encouraged to protect minority rights and increase local autonomy for the Donbas region

SASCHA GLAESER, RESEARCH ASSOCIATE, Defense Priorities, Download PDF