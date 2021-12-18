In a statement issued on Thursday, the US-led bloc insisted that any dialogue "would have to proceed on the basis of reciprocity, address [its] concerns about Russia's actions, be based on the core principles and foundational documents of European security, and take place in consultation with" the NATO's European partners.
Comment: By this point, it's only propagandised Westerners who haven't suffered NATO bombing campaigns that would believe NATO has any integrity.
It added that should Moscow "take concrete steps to reduce tensions, we are prepared to work on strengthening confidence-building measures."
"We reiterate our long-standing invitation to Russia for a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in the near future," the statement read.
Comment: NATO invites them for a meeting however it has just expelled eight of Russia's diplomats from its HQ over extremely serious allegations that it has, as of yet, to provide evidence for. In response Russia's FM Lavrov said rightly said that "we do not have the right conditions for elementary diplomatic activities,", and "If NATO members have any urgent matters, they can contact our ambassador in Belgium".
The notice comes amid worsening tensions between Moscow and the 30-member organisation. Speaking via secure video-link last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his US counterpart Joe Biden that his country is "seriously interested" in getting "reliable and firm legal guarantees" that would rule out NATO's expansion further into Eastern Europe, as well as the deployment of "offensive strike weapons systems" nearby.
Putin's proposal came in response to Biden's "concerns" about Russian troops allegedly threatening Ukraine, which has long held aspirations to become a member of the bloc. The Russian leader, however, insisted that it was NATO "making dangerous attempts to conquer" the state's territory and "building up its military potential at our borders."
Comment: If the tables were turned, American politicians and NATO would be in hysterics.
Ukraine's intelligence service and a number of Western leaders have issued warnings in recent weeks that Moscow could be preparing an all-out invasion of its neighbor. The Kremlin has consistently rejected the allegations, instead voicing concerns about the prospect of the former Soviet republic potentially joining NATO.
Comment: And there's no evidence that Russia is doing anything but responding to NATO provocations, showing that any escalation by the West will be met with equal force.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the expansion of the military bloc further eastwards is a red line for Moscow, and that Kiev's potential accession is unacceptable. According to Zakharova, the US is dragging Kiev into the orbit of the military organization and turning it into a "bridgehead" of confrontation with Russia - a move which could destabilize Europe.
Comment: And some European leaders are sounding the alarm: "Don't undermine Russia," Finnish President warns West
Last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that past dialogue between the two proved futile, and that NATO was more interested in "whipping up propaganda and putting pressure on Russia" about Ukraine.
In October, Moscow announced that it would suspend all direct bilateral ties with NATO and shutter its offices in the Russian capital. The move came as a response to the bloc's expulsion of eight Russian diplomats from its Brussels headquarters, believed to be over claims of involvement in undisclosed 'espionage.' Russia denies the charges.
