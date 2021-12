© REUTERS / Yves Herman

NATO has said that it is ready to work on enhancing confidence-building measures with Russia on the condition that the Kremlin works to reduce tensions on the border with UkraineIn a statement issued on Thursday, the US-led bloc insisted that any dialogue "would have to proceed on the basis of reciprocity, address [its] concerns about Russia's actions, be based on the core principles and foundational documents of European security, and take place in consultation with" the NATO's European partners.It added that"We reiterate our long-standing invitation to Russia for a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in the near future," the statement read.The notice comes amid worsening tensions between Moscow and the 30-member organisation. Speaking via secure video-link last week, Russian President VladimirPutin's proposal came in response to Biden's "concerns" about Russian troops allegedly threateningUkraine's intelligence service and a number of Western leaders have issued warnings in recent weeks that Moscow could be preparing an all-out invasion of its neighbor. The Kremlin has consistently rejected the allegations, instead voicing concerns about the prospect of the former Soviet republic potentially joining NATO.Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the expansion of the military bloc further eastwards is a red line for Moscow, and that Kiev's potential accession is unacceptable. According to Zakharova,Last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that past dialogue between the two proved futile, and that NATO was more interested in "whipping up propaganda and putting pressure on Russia" about Ukraine.In October, Moscow announced that it would suspend all direct bilateral ties with NATO and shutter its offices in the Russian capital. The move came as a response to the bloc's expulsion of eight Russian diplomats from its Brussels headquarters, believed to be over claims of involvement in undisclosed 'espionage.' Russia denies the charges.