Poland's parliament passed a media bill that detractors say aims to silence a news channel critical of the government, in an unexpected move that will stoke concern over media freedom and reopen a diplomatic dispute with the US.Critics say the legislation will affect the ability of, to operate because it tightens the rules around foreign ownership of media in Poland., at a time of heightened tension in eastern Europe over an increasingly assertive Russia.The passing of the bill just before the Christmas break is a success for the ruling nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS), as"The bill ... will of course be analysed by us and the appropriate decision will be made. I have already talked about the point of view from which I will assess the bill," Duda told reporters on Friday.The US state department called on Duda to protect free speech, freedom to engage in economic activity, property rights and equal treatment."The United States is deeply troubled by the passage in Poland today of a law that would undermine freedom of expression, weaken media freedom, and erode foreign investors confidence in their property rights and the sanctity of contracts in Poland," state department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.The European Commission said the new law sends another negative signal about the respect of rule of law and democratic values in Poland.commission vice-president Vera Jourova said in a statement.Opposition lawmakers said the manner in which the committee was convened was illegal and breached democratic standards.Joanna Scheuring-Wielgus, deputy head of the committee and a member of the opposition Left grouping, said members had been told to attend by text message 24 minutes beforehand, when rules state they should be informed three days in advance.The management board of TVN Grupa Discovery called the vote "an unprecedented attack on the free media" and said in a statement the company was "determined to defend their investments in Poland".Corporate parent Discovery issued a separate statement, saying the parliamentary vote "should alarm any enterprise investing in Poland," and called on Duda to veto the legislation.The Law and Justice party has long argued that foreign media groups have too much influence in Poland, distorting public debate.Critics say that moves against foreign media groups seek to limit media freedom and are part of an increasingly authoritarian agenda that hasthat the EU says undermine the independence of courts.