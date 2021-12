© NY Post photo composite



For her whole life, 67-year-old Sharon Millard was so shy, she used to ask her identical twin sister to go on dates in her place in high school.But ever since Nov. 21, when Darrell Brooks allegedly plowed into dozens of people at the Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six people, including an 8-year-old boy, and injuring up to 60 others, Millard has felt compelled to speak about the atrocity she witnessed.One of the people killed was Millard's fellow "Dancing Granny," 79-year-old Virginia "Ginny" Sorenson, who was tossed up in the air like a rag doll by Brooks' SUV, police say."He can be a quiet dude," Brooks' Milwaukee neighbor Willie Bates told The Post. "But he can also be a bad dude."Brooks bounced among his mother's house in a rough area on Milwaukee's north side and those of various girlfriends, one 20 miles away in Waukesha. When staying with his mom, he frequented neighborhood hangouts on Capitol Drive like Teutonia Liquors, JJ Fish & Chicken and the run-down Big Man's Place bar — where the owners peer out from locked doors and cheap surveillance cameras before letting customers inside.The growing outcry may be why it was announced Saturday that first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will visit Waukesha on Wednesday. Though bordering ultra-Democratic Milwaukee County, Waukesha County is a Republican stronghold.The massacre happened just two days after Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of reckless homicide and intentional homicide after he fatally shot two people and injured another in Kenosha, which is just 52 miles south of Waukesha."We've got six people dead and teenagers so badly injured they will have to learn to walk again — at Christmas," state Rep. Cindi Duchow, a Waukesha resident and a Republican, told The Post.Said Duchow: "Because this was a black guy who did it, the media doesn't want to cover it. They were all over the Rittenhouse case because that kid was white. Race doesn't matter to us here, but the media makes everything about race.""The bail recommendation in this case is not consistent with the approach of the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office toward matters involving violent crime, nor was it consistent with the risk assessment of the defendant prior to setting of bail," the statement added."The left was so sympathetic to Kyle Rittenhouse's victims but they're not saying a word about the victims here," Kapenga said. "It's not fitting their narrative. The reality is that this person [Brooks] is pure evil and the left's soft-on-crime policies are blowing up in their face. But they want to ignore it and hope it goes away. Meanwhile the parents of the 8-year-old boy killed at the parade are having to face their first Christmas without him."Millard said Brooks' skin color and the politics of the case don't matter to her and shouldn't matter to anyone. She only wishes she could forget the nightmare she and so many others at the parade experienced.But Waukesha residents also admit they just don't know why Brooks did what he allegedly did, and are wary of appearing racist."We all have a backstory," said Kristopher Mageske, 60, a regular at the Nice Ash cigar bar, the "Cheers" of Waukesha. "We all have reasons to screw up. If the guy [Brooks] needed help, he could have gotten it. I'm a lot more concerned with the devastation he brought on this community. It's not just the people he killed and injured, it's all their relatives and loved ones being affected for years to come as well. Whatever I say, I'll look like some white supremacist, but you know what? I'm married to a Mexican-Indian woman, I have a son-in-law who's black and three black grandchildren. Don't label us here just because we're conservative."Brooks gave no reason for his actions in a brief video interview from jail last month, saying only that he felt "dehumanized" and "demonized.""The motive is in the criminal complaint," Waukesha police Capt. Dan Baumann told The Post last week.Three injured children remain in fair condition at Children's Hospital in Waukesha. Many other victims were released from the hospital but sustained life-changing injuries. One child's limbs were almost ripped off, a hospital source told The Post.Crystal Ruloff, a bartender at Nice Ash who was watching the parade from her apartment above the bar, says she will never forget seeing Brooks swerve from side to side as he roared down the street, picking off two people right in front of her eyes."It was absolutely horrible," Ruloff told The Post. "There were bodies everywhere. I felt like I was watching something on TV and it wasn't real. This kind of thing doesn't happen in Waukesha."Waukesha's charming Main Street, where the parade attack took place, resembles a sort of post-modern Mayberry RFD. Splashes of bleach are visible on the street, covering the blood spilled on Nov. 21. Blue lights can be seen in house windows all over at night, part of a "Unite with a Blue Light" campaign sponsored by the city.Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly said locals are slowly picking up the pieces."It's taken away some of our innocence," Reilly said. "I don't think we'll ever feel the same about going to the parade. We feel great sadness for those affected. Some of the injuries were terrible. A lot of people were run over by cars so there are a lot of head injuries. A lot saw the carnage right in front of them. We are going to be dealing with this for a long time."Waukesha police Capt. Baumann, a native son, sounded a more hopeful note. He said the outpouring of donations and support for Waukesha and its victims has "actually unified us.""It's been horrific," he said. "But it's also brought us closer together. It's really helped us to hear from ordinary people all over the world and it will help us heal."Millard now spends her days working as a teacher's aide, practicing "Dancing Granny" routines, being with her husband and daughter, and talking on the phone with her twin sister in California — but she still has her doubts that the town can recover. She said she started to fall apart at work the other day."I can't stop seeing Ginny dying in front of me in my head," she said. "I know I'm not the only one who was affected like that. I can't imagine us getting over this."