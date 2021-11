© Reuters/Mark Hoffman



Damian Wilson is a UK journalist, ex-Fleet Street editor, financial industry consultant and political communications special advisor in the UK and EU.

The idea that the murderous rampage that left six dead when career criminal Darrell Brooks plowed through a holiday crowd in his SUV was 'accidental' shows just how twisted and self-serving the world of woke has become.the incident in Waukesha, Wisconsin that left dozens more injured after sex offender Brooks drove through the paradeAnd if you take into account the content of Brooks' social media account, his admiration of Hitler and his loathing of white folk, Jews and even fellow black people, you'd be on safe ground calling it a domestic terror attack.Why is the MSM insisting on portraying a calculated and cold-blooded attack on an unsuspecting parade of regular people out enjoying themselves as some sort of 'accident'?The slaughter was as accidental as thewhich left 86 dead and 458 injured after Islamic extremist Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel drove a 19-tonne lorry into Bastille Day revellers.It was as much an accident askilling six and injuring 50 more. Or Tunisian jihadist Anis Amri mowing down shoppers at a Berlin Christmas market in 2016, killing 12 and leaving 49 injured.In all these cases, the lorries, cars and even SUVs have been used as lethal weapons aimed at innocent civilians, with more than 100 people murdered. So why is everyone so timid about labelling Brooks as a terrorist?Even the most cursory glance at this nutjob's social media shows a man angry at everyone; black, white, Jewish, capitalist, the police, you name 'em, Brooks hates 'em, so much so that it's quite easy to conclude that the collection of memes, smartphone rants and rap videos starring himself amount to the expression of a political stance, or a deeply held conviction, even though it's hard to extract exactly what the 39-year-old career criminal is railing against.I mean, here is a black man who expresses admiration for Adolf Hitler. victimhood that, even as an active member of the criminal underclass, he is afforded by the proponents of critical theory on race.To some, Brooks is the victim here. So they'll just call this unfortunate incident in Waukesha a 'crash', a mistake, an accident, because after all, Brooks was allegedly simply fleeing from a scene of domestic violence - albeit as the aggressor - before inadvertently driving through the middle of a holiday parade. Someone in this socio-economic mire deserves a break, don't they?This is the idiotic progressive thinking that can inform reports around an incident such as Waukesha.lest a class of people identified by a shared race, gender or socio-economic category take umbrage,It's the sort of cluelessness that has led so-called 'criminal experts' in California - I know, I know - suggest that the media and law enforcement stop using the term 'looting' to describe a recent spate of brazen smash-and-grab raids on luxury stores in the state because somehow the term is 'racist' and intentionally politicises the crimes. I dunno, it just seems like the wrong word in this case, because looting is usually the term applied in cases where a state of emergency exists, and that is not the case here. But who am I to step in the middle of a nonsense argument?That's how easy it is to offend when you're not up to date with the nuances of the English language as it is (mis)understood in Woke, USA.But like so many modern debates,To state otherwise denies the dead and those they leave behind the justice they deserve.