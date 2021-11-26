© Robyn Beck



"people draw their own conclusions, if the terminologies that you use are tethered to people's understanding of how they have been used in the past."

The latest string of smash-and-grab attacks on high-end stores in Californiatwo criminal justice experts told the media and police.The lecture on linguistics came after theLorenzo Boyd, a professor of criminal justice and community policing at the University of New Haven, told ABC7 news channel on Tuesday thatand is typically used when "people of color or urban dwellers are doing something." Boyd, a former deputy sheriff in Boston, went on to claim that when people of different ethnicity "do the exact same thing," such criminal acts are rarely called looting.Martin Reynolds, co-executive director of the Robert C. Maynard Institute of Journalism Education, concurred, saying that it "seems like it's an organized smash-and-grab robbery. This doesn't seem like looting."Both experts concluded that the media ought to be careful in their choice of words. Reynolds opined:in a bid to link the crime spree to the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.Boyd and Reynolds' advice caught flak online, with many conservatives on social media saying that the experts' comments were nothing butintended to shift the focus away from the actual crime problem.Over the weekend,when dozens stormed a Nordstrom store on Saturday night, kicking and punching two employees and pepper-spraying another one.Some have suggested the criminals are knowingly taking advantage ofCritics say this lenient approach only serves to bolster thieves.California Governor Gavin Newsom vowed on Monday to come down hard on the robbers, adding that he wants "people prosecuted and we want people to feel safe." His message was echoed by San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin who said he would press felony charges against nine criminals arrested recently.Incidentally, similar 'smash-and-grab' thefts have also been reported up north, in Chicago.