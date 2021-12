Twitter tirade follows attack on Thanksgiving as a holiday celebrated on "stolen lands" with "dry turkey."Black Lives Matter (BLM) is attacking two of America's most revered holidays, accusing Americans of "eating dry turkey and overcooked stuffing on stolen land" on Thanksgiving and promoting "white-supremacist capitalism" with Christmas.The official Twitter account of the self-described "collective of liberators" posted , "YOU ARE ON STOLEN LAND" (original emphasis), with the subheading "Colonization never ended, it just became normalized."BLM posted a series of Tweets on Thanksgiving about its ideology.The day after Thanksgiving, BLM put up its virtual Christmas decoration , a Black Xmas profile picture.Elaborating on Black Xmas, BLM posted Saturday: "For 7 years #BlackLivesMatter has been drawing connections between white-supremacist-capitalism & police violence with our #BlackXmas campaign." The tweet included a link to an article in the Los Angeles Sentinel about Black Xmas by Dr. Melina Abdullah, a professor of pan-African studies at California State University, Los Angeles, and a "womanist scholar-activist.""#BlackXmas is about being self-determined and felling existing structures by building new, and more viable, beneficial ones ... in the names of our mightiest and most righteous warrior Ancestors, in the names of those stolen by police violence, in honor of our community, and as a commitment to the generations to come."Last week, Just the News reported that BLM activist Vaun Mayes of Wisconsin came under fire for saying that the Waukesha Christmas parade attack "sounds like the revolution has started."