It was last Sunday when 39-year-old career criminal Darrell Brooks was arrested over driving a SUV that sped through a crowded Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.The local reporting out of Fox 6 in Milwaukee says that theDocuments in the Waukesha massacre case argue that Darrell Brooks intentionally drove through the crowd of people.The sixth count of first-degree intentional homicide is added to the initial five charges made against Waukesha massacre suspect Darrell Brooks last week.The timing of the circumstances had created a discrepancy sinceVisitation for Jackson's funeral is scheduled for this Thursday at 4 p.m. with funeral services at 7 p.m. the same evening. Last week's memorial for Jackson Sparks included photos of him in his baseball uniform, and his teammates put it together to honor their fellow player."When not playing baseball, or slam-dunking basketballs throughout the house, Jackson enjoyed fishing, catching frogs, and playing with his brother Tucker and his dog Qi'ra," his obituary says That set of charges involved Elsewhere: the Waukesha massacre suspect's social media profile displayed a litany of racially radicalized posts, and his criminal history includes a previous threat to bomb a casino in Nevada.Despite GoFundMe's decision to remove a campaign trying to raise $5,000,000 USD in bail money for Darrell Brooks,Jackson Sparks was not the only minor out the over 60 people injured at last week's Waukesha Christmas parade. 11-year-old Jessalyn Torres participated with her dance team that day, and now she faces a long road to recovery from various forms of bone and organ damage.