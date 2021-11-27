© Milwaukee Co. Sheriff's Office/AP/Reuters



After running a check on that name, the officer again asked the defendant to identify himself. At which point the defendant quickly turned on the ignition and placed it in drive. Fearing the defendant was attempting to run him over with the vehicle, PO Inman jumped into the vehicle. He then began wrestling with (Brooks) to gain control of the vehicle. At one point he had to pull the wheel to the left to avoiding (sic) colliding with a parked car. He eventually was able to remove the key and the vehicle came to a stop. At that point (Brooks) took flight from the officer. He was eventually located inside a small children's playhouse. He was ordered out but refused to comply and was pepper sprayed. He then charged at the officers, actively resisting arrest. He ultimately needed to be tasered twice before he was compliant with officer requests.

"It made me come to the conclusion that this man wasn't family or kin to me. Family shouldn't hurt family the way he did. It has brought my trust in people to become very low than it already has."

The man accused of murdering five after mowing them down in his car during a Wisconsin holiday parade was previously convicted for threatening to bomb a casino, DailyMail.com can reveal.Darrell Brooks, 39, was busted in March 2007 for calling in a bomb threat to the $43-per-night Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, Nevada.- and was banned from the Nugget for life.The circumstances of why he placed the threatening call are unknown.- the term for sex with a minor aged 16 or under in Nevada law - in January 2007 a- named in Wisconsin court papers as 'EAP' -of 36-months on probation and a $2,362 fine. He was also ordered toCourt papers seen by DailyMail.com showfor failing to appear on the change of address charge after he missed a court date in August 2016. Records from the Sparks Criminal Justice Center show the warrant has been renewed three times - most recently in January 2021.following Sunday's tragedy which saw him plow into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, in his red SUVat approximately 4.39pm. The car sped through three city blocks before smashing through a barrier and speeding off. Brooks was apprehended 20 minutes later outside a suburban home where he was filmed hammering on the door and asking for a sandwich.The victims have been named asDailyMail.com previously revealed howThe 39-year-old was arrested on November 2at a gas station in Milwaukee.According to a police report, Brooks had shown up outside her room at the America Inn motel screaming and cursing at her. When she left to walk to a gas station, Brooks followed her and told her to get inside his vehicle; striking her with a closed fist when she refused.'EAP reported that Brooks then,while EAP as walking though the parking lot of the BP gas station,' the police report said.Brooks was bailed for $1,000 on that charge on November 11, a figure the Milwaukee County District Attorney now says was 'inappropriately low' given his criminal history. The office has launched an internal review as to why he was able to get out on bond to commit more alleged crimes.DailyMail.com also revealed howaccording to court records. In March 2011, Milwaukee Police officer Garry Inman stopped Brooks on 44th Street in Milwaukee. Brooks initially gave a false name, Landon Deal.In addition to his convictions for battery, bomb threats and sex offenses,Anaji wrote a heartfelt note to support his bid to get a no contact order against his uncle, saying the incident had affected him 'more so emotionally than physically.'The no contact order meant that Brooks had to leave his four-bedroom home in Milwaukee's Arlington Heights area because Anaji also lived there. Brooks's grandmother Dawn Woods, who also lives in the house also took out a similar order against him.Anaji Brooks told DailyMail.com he could not discuss his uncle's case.