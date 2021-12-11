Record-breaking tornado outbreak hits US: At least 3-dozen tornadoes form, including monster that dragged 4 states - At least 100 killed - UPDATES
Sat, 11 Dec 2021 13:49 UTC
Comment: The picture isn't clear yet, but it looks like this could be the largest, most intense, 'super-outbreak' of tornadoes in US history. More information is coming in about the devastation along the storm track. Fox News reports:
Major incidents included heavy damage to an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, where two people are confirmed dead and dozens of workers were reportedly trapped inside the building, and the destruction of a nursing home in Arkansas, where at least two people were killed and five were hurt, according to reports.Social media offered live updates from the affected areas as well as issuing warnings to those further up the storm track:Illinois
The Amazon collapse - just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis - was being called a "mass casualty incident" by local emergency responders. At least 30 people were bused away from the scene to be reunited with family, officials said.
As many as 50 to 100 employees were believed to be inside the building, FOX 2 of St. Louis reported.
Police received word of the collapse around 8:30 p.m., police told FOX 2 early Saturday. Officials said the emergency response was expected to continue far into Saturday morning.
Missouri
In St. Charles County, Missouri, to the west of St. Louis, at least one person was killed and three injured when a tornado struck in the town of Defiance, according to FOX 2.
Arkansas
In Craighead County, Arkanas, emergency responders were dealing with a tragedy at the Monette Manor Nursing Home in Monette, FOX 16 of Little Rock reported.
At least 20 people were initially trapped inside the building after a suspected tornado struck, the report said. The damage left at least two people dead and five hurt, the report said.
The nursing home's roof was ripped off and other buildings in town also were damaged, according to FOX 16.
Survivors were being directed to a local church to reunite with loved ones, the station reported.
Another fatality was reported at a Dollar General store in Leachville, according to The Weather Channel.
Kentucky
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear warned the commonwealth's residents Saturday that the tornado death toll there will exceed 70 after a candle factory in Mayfield with around 110 people inside was flattened.
He said a single tornado ripped across the state for more than 200 miles.
Earlier, the governor declared a state of emergency after major tornado damage was reported in the western part of the state.
Beshear called it the "most devastating tornado event in our state's history."
"It is indescribable," he continued. "The level of devastation is unlike anything I have ever seen."
"Loss of life is expected," in western Kentucky, the Kentucky State Police wrote on Twitter.
Southwest Kentucky saw "twin tornadoes" strike around 2:20 a.m. near Bowling Green, WDRB reported.
"People that weren't even official first responders been up all night trying to help their friends and neighbors and family," Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told "Fox & Friends Weekend." "Just a devastating thing to go through the community and just something that you hope you never have to witness."
In Madisonville, Kentucky, a freight-train derailment was reported shortly after midnight, related to severe weather. No injuries were immediately reported, a spokeswoman for rail company CSX Corp. told Fox News.
Tennessee
At least two people were confirmed dead in Obion County, Tennessee, after dangerous storms tore through the area, FOX 17 of Nashville reported. No details were immediately available on how the deaths occurred.
The fallout:
THE largest and deadliest tornado outbreak in the US occurred 10 years ago in April 2011. Yesterday's outbreak saw only about a tenth of that in terms of the number of tornadoes, but it may top it in terms of fatalities, and the intensity of particular tornadoes, like the one that appears to be the first ever to track through 4 states...
