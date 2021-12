© Mario Tama/Getty Images



The Information reports Apple CEO's agreement will placate threats that would have hobbled its devices and services in the country.Tim Cook, the chief executive of Apple, signed an agreement with Chinese officials, estimated to be worth about $275bn, to placate threats that would have hobbled its devices and services in the country, The Information reported on Tuesday.Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.Some of Apple's investment in China would go toward building new retail stores, research and development centers and renewable energy projects, the report said, citing the agreement.As part of the agreement, Apple promised to use more components from Chinese suppliers in its devices, sign deals with Chinese software firms, collaborate on technology with Chinese universities and directly invest in Chinese tech companies, the Information report said.