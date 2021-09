© Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images



"We found that App Tracking Transparency made no difference in the total number of active third-party trackers. We further confirmed that detailed personal or device data was being sent to trackers in almost all cases."

"As a company, we do not track users for advertising purposes without their consent. When the user selects 'Ask App Not to Track,' the app is informed that the user would not like to be tracked by any means, and all developers — including Apple — are strictly required to comply with the user's choice. If we discover that a developer is not honoring the user's choice, we will work with the developer to address the issue, or they will be removed from the App Store."

Johnny Lin, a former Apple engineer and co-founder of the software company Lockdown Privacy saysthat gives users "a false sense of privacy," according to a Washington Post report Even if users request apps not to collect their activity across other companies' apps and websites, new study by Lockdown Privacy determined.Sybo, the company that makes Subway Surfers, told The Washington Post thatbut did not explain why detailed personal information was required.Lockdown Privacy's findings are in stark contrast to Apple's privacy-focused marketing campaigns, highlighted in advertisements like this giant billboard in Las Vegas claiming "What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone."Critics of the ad have called it misleading . Much of what users do on their iPhones and the data they generate doesn't stay on their devices Apple recently announced plans to update its iOS software to scan iPhones for child sexual abuse imagery, but has since delayed the plan after criticism from privacy advocates.