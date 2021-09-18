© REUTERS/Dado Ruvic



An online tactical voting initiative backed by jailed campaigner Alexey Navalny has been removed from app stores on the eve of Russia's parliamentary elections, after Moscow hit out at tech firms it says were circumventing a ban.The opposition figure's team confirmed on Friday that the 'Smart Voting' platform had been taken down from both Apple's AppStore and Google Play services after the country's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, called on the American tech firms to implement a government-ordered block. Officials had previously threatened the US firms with hefty fines if they refused to implement the change, in addition to the hundreds of thousands of dollars in financial penalties imposed for previous breaches.The news comes just one day after the Interim Commission for the Protection of Sovereignty and Prevention of Interference in Internal Affairs on Russia's Federation Council met to discuss the issue.Polling opened in the elections to Russia's State Duma on Thursday night, with voters waking up in the Far East heading to the polls first. 450 seats are up for grabs across the country and through a proportional representation list, while voting is set to end on Sunday in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, the westernmost part of the nation.