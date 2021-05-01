© Reuters/Maxim Shemetov



Russian officials responsible for tracking financial crimes like money laundering and funding foreign militants have added the political operations of jailed anti-corruption campaigner Alexey Navalny to a list of extremist groups.The decision made headlines on Friday, after Rosfinmonitoring, Moscow's state agency monitoring illicit transactions, included "the social movement of Navalny's headquarters" in their list of "active terrorists and extremists," along with 510 other organizations. Far-right political factions and radical religious groups are among those registered by the officials.Under Russian law, a group can be included on the list on the grounds that it is involved in illegal financial activity if justified by prosecutors, criminal investigators, or government departments.A case against Navalny's political campaign headquarters is currently being heard behind closed doors, withA judge is also considering whether to extend the same measures to two organizations set up by the jailed activist, theand theOn Thursday, one of Navalny's most prominent allies, Lithuania-based Leonid Volkov, announced that the social movement's campaign headquarters would be wound up. The court hearing the extremism case had previously ordered a pause on much of its activities while prosecutors set out their arguments."It is impossible to work under these conditions.Volkov wrote on Telegram. He added that, while local branches would cease to exist, supporters could continue with their actions as independent campaigners.Justifying the decision to pursue a case against Navalny's organizations, prosecutors said in a statement thatNavalny is currently serving time in a prison colony for breaching the terms of a suspended sentence handed down to him in 2014 after being found guilty of involvement in a scheme to defraud French cosmetics firm Yves Rocher of 30 million rubles ($400,000).On Thursday, it was reported thatHis supporters say the charges are linked to the ongoing case against the network of campaigning groups.