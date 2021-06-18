© Anadolu Agency via Getty Images/Sefa Karacan



"Probably, it is not the patient [Navalny] who works for the Western special services, but the Western intelligence services who work with him. I can even be specific: these days, specialists from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States of America are working with [Navalny]."

Moscow has revealed thatsaying he would be ineligible if he is not a US citizen or a foreign intelligence agent.Speaking on Thursday, a day after President Vladimir Putin met with his counterpart, Joe Biden, at a summit in Geneva, the Kremlin press secretary said the issue had not been discussed. Asked by the Echo of Moscow radio station whether Navalny was being considered for a prisoner swap, Dmitry Peskov said that the US team had not raised the issue."There was no such conversation and no such proposals were voiced," he said. The official added that Russia would be unable to hand over the imprisoned anti-corruption campaignerIn October last year, Navalny said that he would sue Peskov after the Kremlin spokesman implied that he had links to foreign spy agencies. Peskov claimed:A poll by Moscow's Levada Center, registered as a 'foreign agent' by the Ministry of Justice over links to overseas funding, found thatWhile the activist and his German doctors say he was dosed with the nerve agent Novichok,In the lead up to the summit in Switzerland,in the penal colony where he is currently serving time for violating the terms of his parole. Asked by the media after the meeting whether his government had begun a "crackdown" against Kremlin critics,and knew he would be arrested on his return to the country.A number of inmates are reportedly being considered for a two-way transfer since the summit.is mooted to be at the top of Moscow's list after he was arrested and taken to the US in 2011, where he was convicted over drug smuggling allegations.For the American side,arrested on espionage charges, is said to be a priority for any exchange. He made a personal video appeal to Biden from behind bars in the run up to the summit, and the American president announced that he had raised the case with Putin.Another inmate languishing in a Russian prison who Biden discussed with his counterpart wasand handed nine years in prisonafter a night of heavy drinking. Both Whelan and Reed deny the charges against them.According to the Russian leader, the exchange was cordial and not overshadowed by disagreements over issues of domestic politics. "I don't think there was any kind of hostility," he added, describing Biden as a "statesman."