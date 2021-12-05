In Sochi, the storm continued for two days in a row, it became the strongest since 2012. This was reported by the press service of the city.The strength of the wave reached seven points on the night of November 30 to December 1. "The last time a similar phenomenon was recorded in 2012, then the blow of the elements fell on the Imereti region," the press service of the city administration said.They noted that on the night from December 1 to December 2, the storm was three-point, it subsides and calm is expected on December 3.The embankments of the Imeretinskaya lowland in the Adler region of Sochi and the embankments of the Lazarevsky region suffered the hardest from the storm.Now the beaches and embankments of Sochi are being restored: they are being cleared of large debris, sand and pebbles. "Thanks to the well-coordinated work of all responsible structures, victims on the Sochi beaches were avoided," the administration noted.