"I can't think of a more extraordinary situation than when we are talking about a man's life. I am not forcing this hospital to do anything other than to step aside. I am just asking — or not asking — I am ordering through the Court's power to allow Dr. Bain to have the emergency privileges and administer this medicine."

Sun Ng, a retired contractor from Hong Kong, traveled to Illinois to celebrate his only granddaughter's first birthday. He got covid and was near death in a Chicago-area hospital. All other options were exhausted, butPut another way: If a man is dying of covid in an ICU and all else has been tried, why not order a hospital to give a safe, last-ditch drug?On each argument, DuPage County Circuit Court Judge Paul Fullerton firmly disagreed. In a November 5 decision that is a model of rational decision-making in an irrational era, he said in a Zoom hearing:The hospital ultimately stepped aside. Dr. Alan Bain, an internist, administered a five-day course of 24 milligrams of ivermectin, from November 8 through November 12.Ng, who with his wife, Ying, had come from Hong Kong to celebrate their granddaughter's birthday,He left the ICU Tuesday, November 16, and, although confused and weak, was breathing Sunday without supplemental oxygen on a regular hospital floor.Dr. Bain, who administered the drug in two previous court cases after hospitals refused, said:Moreover, after Ng's treatment was complete, the hospital system filed notice that it would appeal the order that had already been carried out. It did this even though Sun Ng seemed to have benefited greatly.The patient's improvement, or condition generally, did not seem to matter.At the outset, the hospital argued against court intervention, saying, "Mr. Ng is not terminal at this point." But it was forced to admit that he had for days teetered on the brink of death after Ng's daughter and only child, Man Kwan Ng, spoke to a hospital doctor November 3 — and took copious notes that were submitted to the court.The doctor told Dr. Ng, who holds a PhD in mechanical engineering, "He has been in the same state for many, many days...critically ill," according to a court affidavit. A nurse, meantime, suggested that Dr. Ng "stop all this aggressive care and let [her father] die naturally."the judge recounted in his decision.That bleak prediction wasn't an option for Ng's wife of forty years or the daughter fighting on his behalf. "We love him dearly," Dr. Ng said in court papers. "He is our world...I cannot give up on him, even if the Defendants have."The judge's finest moment may have been when he dashed the most glaring myth about ivermectin — that it is not safe, despite decades of use that shows otherwise. Noting that all drugs have side effects,He said:If he hadn't yet made his position clear, the judge then addressed the statement by a hospital doctor who, the judge said,On the contrary, the judge said,Ralph Lorigo is a Buffalo, New York, attorney who represented Ng and has received inquiries on behalf of fifty more patients since September. He said the Ng case was by far the costliest so far with three decisions, four court appearances, and now an appeal that is certainly moot. He said:Lorigo battled another hospital in the Edward-Elmhurst Health system last spring in a similarly drawn-out case to get ivermectin for Nurije Fype, sixty-eight. Her case inspired Dr. Ng to file suit — for good reason.Desareda Fype, who was a fierce advocate on her mother's behalf, texted me last week:In an interview Sunday, Dr. Ng said her father is not out of the woods yet. But ivermectin made a clear difference, she said. Before given the medication, every attempt to wean her father even briefly from the respirator failed."I am positive," she told me when I asked if she credits ivermectin.While Dr. Bain was well aware of ivemectin's ability to fight the covid virus in early infection, even he was surprised to discover its late-stage effectiveness.