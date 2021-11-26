© Getty Images



The three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery have been found guilty of murder following his 2020 shooting death in south Georgia, which led to a wave of racial justice protest and a resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement in the US.who was unarmed, after pursuing him in February last year and claiming, without evidence, he had been involved in a spate of burglaries in their neighborhood.On Wednesdaywho carried a magnum revolver but did not open fire,, who pursued Arbery in a separate vehicle and said he was not carrying a firearm,The three men each stood before the judge, Timothy Walmsley, who read the verdicts to the courtroom before remanding the defendants into custody. They face life in prison and will be sentenced at a later date with the court deciding whether any are eligible for parole.None of the men expressed emotions as the verdicts were read. Marcus Arbery, Ahmaud's father, was heard shouting in triumph in the courtroom as the first guilty verdict was read, while Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, began weeping as the last guilty verdict was heard.Speaking outside the courthouse in late autumn sun, Cooper-Jones addressed reporters and supporters:Marcus Arbery said the verdict showed: "We conquered that lynch mob. We got that lynch mob."The murder, in the neighbourhood of Satilla Shores, was initially overlooked by most national media outlets until video of shooting, filmed by Bryan, was leaked and made public. The case was assigned to three separate local district attorneys, one of whom recommended not bringing charges against the men, before state investigators intervened after release of the footage. Charges were brought almost three months after Arbery was murdered.Shortly after the verdict on Wednesday,described the murder asIn a written statement he added:The verdict was announced after two weeks of testimony and evidence in the closely watched trial, during which Travis McMichael was the only one of the three men to take the stand.In the wake of widespread protest after video of the murder emerged,But the defendants were still able to argue under the old law at trial.Although the case became an emblem of racial injustice and bias in the US criminal justice system to many, prosecutors ultimately left the issue of racism outside the case. In closing arguments,made just a passing reference to the allegations of racial bias, stating:Speaking after the conclusion of the case on Wednesday, Dunikoski told reportersAllegations of racism and intentional bias surrounded the court case throughout.Lawyers acting for the Arbery family had expressed significant concerns at the trial's outset after a jury of 11 white members and one Black member was selected.Defense attorneys repeatedly requested a mistrial due to activists congregating outside the Glynn county courthouse and also requested that the judge limit the number of Black pastors in the public viewing space, claiming the pastors were intimidating to the jury.In closing, lawyers for each defendant also sought to attack Arbery himself, claiming his decisions had ultimately led to the fatal shooting.Laura Hogue, representing Greg McMichael, described Arbery during closing arguments as a "recurring night-time intruder" whose presence was "frightening and unsettling", prompting instant criticism from Arbery's parents, who said the defense had deliberately mischaracterized their son.Reports indicatedIn a statement on Wednesday, the civil rights attorney Ben Crump, representing Marcus Arbery, said: