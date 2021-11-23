Puppet Masters
Russia & America's top generals speak by phone, follows US drills in E. Europe practicing 'ability to use nukes against Russia'
RT
Tue, 23 Nov 2021 17:25 UTC
The Pentagon confirmed that the two "military leaders discussed several security-related issues of concern." The phone call was part of efforts aimed at ensuring "risk reduction and operational de-confliction," its statement added.
Neither the Pentagon, nor the Russian Defense Ministry have revealed any additional details of the call in their respective statements. It came as Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said American nuclear-capable bombers had made dozens of sorties across Eastern Europe in recent weeks.
The drills involved the bombers practicing "their ability to use nuclear weapons against Russia," Shoigu said after meeting with Chinese defense minister, Wei Fenghe, in Moscow on Tuesday.
Tensions between Russia and NATO have also been growing recently, as Kiev and the US claimed Moscow was building up forces not far from Ukrainian territory, implying it could be a precursor to a potential invasion. Russia has consistently denied such claims, with the country's foreign intelligence agency, the SVR, accusing the US of being behind a disinformation campaign that only stirs up tensions and increases risk of a conflict.
Comment: By, 'not far from Ukrainian territory', they mean Russia's military is in Russia...
- Kremlin reveals Putin spoke to head of CIA
- NATO's new secret plan for nuclear war & space battles with Russia risks spiraling Europe into a new arms race between East & West
- Britain to deploy troops to Poland to 'help with construction of border wall', Russia sends troops to Belarus for war games
Quote of the Day
The marriage-tie, the marriage bond, is the fundamental connecting link in Christian society. Break it, and you will have to go back to the overwhelming dominance of the state, which existed before the Christian era.
R.C.