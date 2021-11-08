© Tom Williams / Pool via REUTERS; Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin via REUTERS



As well as meeting the secretary of the Russian Security Council and the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, the director of America's CIA has also had a phone call with President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin has revealed.Speaking to the press on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed that CIA boss William Burns talked directly with Putin.Peskov told reporters.During his trip, the CIA director met with Nikolay Patrushev, secretary of the Security Council, and Sergey Naryshkin, the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service.According to Reuters, citing a US Embassy spokesperson, the visit was conducted at American President Joe Biden's request.Burns' trip was the latest in a series of recent bilateral talks between American and Russian officials.In June, the two presidents met face-to-face in Geneva, in discussions that were assessed positively by both sides.