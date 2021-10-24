© Getty Images / picture alliance

Some aspects of NATO's announcement seem unnecessarily escalatory

, in particular the references to nuclear war.

Paul Robinson, a professor at the University of Ottawa. He writes about Russian and Soviet history, military history and military ethics, and is the author of the Irrussianality blog.

Tensions between Russia and NATO are at an all-time high. But instead of seeking a way off the ladder of escalation, the US-led bloc's new plan for hybrid war risks accelerating an already dangerous lethal arms race with Moscow.There's a concept in international relations, almost one of the first that students learn, called the 'security dilemma'. It's hardly rocket science, but it's something governments and armed forces planners seem to consistently forget when it comes to making policy.The idea is basically this: Country A feels threatened by country B; it therefore takes some measures - such as increasing its defence spending - to make itself more secure; but when country B sees what country A is doing, it in turn feels threatened, and so takes reciprocal measures of its own. The result is that country A ends up less safe than it was to start with.The dilemma is that if you do nothing to strengthen your defences, you'll be insecure, but if you do something you'll end up worse off because of the counter-measures the other side will take. What do you do? If countries A and B both take action to defend themselves, they will find themselves in an ever-escalating process - what theorists like to call the 'spiral model', but which in public parlance is often called an arms race.The obvious way out is to break the spiral. Avoid escalating and resort to other measures, such as negotiation and arms control. All it may take is for one side to unilaterally step back, and the vicious circle will turn into a virtuous one.It's pretty basic stuff, but again and again, state leaders choose to ignore it and prefer instead to march down the path of the spiral. So it is today in, which are as classic an example of the security dilemma as you could possibly hope to find. Deep down,leads to a continuing ramping up of reciprocal measures that deepen the suspicion, leading to more measures, more suspicion, and so on, seemingly ad infinitum.For instance, earlier this year,, justifying in turn Western exercises that NATO claims are entirely for defence, but which Russia considers a threat, prompting further Russian measures.The latest round in this dangerous process is the announcement this week thatto defend against a possible Russian attack. The plan itself is secret, so we don't know its contents, but it'sIn part, this is just what military institutions do: They plan for possible future conflicts.for a potential war with NATO. It would be very odd if it didn't. In this sense, NATO's new masterplan shouldn't in theory be seen as a cause for alarm. Moreover,. Rather, the plan's aim is deterrence, thus its formal title: 'Concept for Deterrence and Defence in the Euro-Atlantic Area'.However, as students of the spiral model know,One sends a message to potential enemies that if they attack, they will suffer devastating consequences. The problem is that although this message may be clear to the one doing the signalling, it may not be so clear to the one to whom it is sent. You think you are deterring, but they think you are threatening. They therefore respond in kind. In this way, deterrence ends up being counter-productive.This doesn't always happen, but in this instance, it seems to be the case.We've come a long way from the musings of nuclear strategists like Herman Kahn and Bernard Brodie, who tried to calculate how it was possible to fight and win a nuclear war. One shouldn't be surprised that when other people hear such talk being revived, they're not deterred but alarmed.From the Russian point of view,In this way, the West's perception of Russia as a threat becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.The same, of course, could be said the other way around. For if the West perceives Russia as threatening, it is because of things that Russia has done - as it sees it, for its own defence. For instance,The more Russia defends itself, the more it incites NATO. And the more NATO defends itself, the more it incites Russia. A security dilemma par excellence. The risk both parties run is that the situation will continue to spiral further and further into ever more dangerous territory. Already this spring, Europe passed through a period of high tension in which