© Vanessa Beeley



© Vanessa Beeley



© Vanessa Beeley



US-manufactured weapons in the hands of Al-Qaeda affiliates

the Pentagon is "buying $2.8 billion worth of weapons for conflict zones around the world

. Most of the weapons are destined for Syria."

© Vanessa Beeley



Who controls Bab Al Hawa?

Turkey is embedded in Idlib to support Al Qaeda and target Syrian civilians

© Syrian Media in Jurin.



Why did Russia sanction the six-month extension for the Bab Al Hawa crossing?

Bab Al Hawa is not a lifeline for the Syrian civilians of Jurin

Vanessa Beeley is an independent journalist and photographer who has worked extensively in the Middle East - on the ground in Syria, Egypt, Iraq and Palestine, while also covering the conflict in Yemen since 2015. Follow her on Twitter @VanessaBeeley