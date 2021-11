© Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg



the deal reflects a broader issue - that the local authority and individual perspective buyers were often in competition with investment funds to secure badly-sought-after property, serving to inflate prices

The pension fund of British arms manufacturer BAE Systems has reached agreement with Dublin City Council to lease for social housing a number of family homes it recently purchased in the Irish capital.They includewhich were snapped up by the pension fund.The deal is understood to be under consideration by council lawyers but could see six homes delivered for social housing in early 2022.In a statement, a spokeswoman for the BAE pension fund said: "Like most pension funds, property is part of our portfolio which, under the direction of the trustees, seeks opportunities for investment for its members.The pension fund's parent company,In 2020 it reported £20.8 billion (€24.6 billion) in sales. Last year it emergedA spokeswoman for Dublin City Council said it had reached provisional agreement following a submission it received from BAE Systems Pension Fund Trustees Ltd earlier this year but that "no binding agreements are in place"."Dublin City Council's leasing arrangements follow the national schemes for leasing, both standard and enhanced leasing. Due diligence is carried out in line with the schemes," she said.Sinn Féin TD for Dublin South Central Aengus Ó Snodaigh saidBAE's role in supplying arms used in Yemen and other conflict zones has been widely criticised. Andrew Smith of the Campaign Against the Arms Trade said last year."The war has only been possible because of arms companies and complicit governments willing to support it."The company has sai Saudi Arabia , in compliance with export-control laws and regulations.