The government is under pressure to explain why a series of air strikes in Yemen, many involving civilian casualties, have not been recorded in its confidential log of alleged breaches of international humanitarian law (IHL)., making it impossible to know which incidents have been recorded. Defence sources suggest this is because it contains information from a wide range of assets, some of which are considered so sensitive they cannot be made public.However, parliamentary questions have established that a number of air strikes in possible breach of IHL, recorded by human rights groups and NGOs in Yemen, have not been included.Last October, Labour's shadow international trade secretary, Emily Thornberry, tabled a series of questions aboutAmong the attacks identified by the project, which the MoD confirmed were not included on the database, were those in January 2018 on a bridge and a market in Al-Mufdhah area, Qaflah Athr district, resulting in the killing of 17 people and injuries to more than 20 others, and a September 2015 air strike on a funeral gathering in Khabb wa ash Sha'af district in which 30 people died.The MoD has confirmed that a majority of the incidents Thornberry asked about were not recorded on its database.said Andrew Smith of Campaign Against Arms Trade."These people deserve recognition and they deserve justice. This raises questions about the robustness of the UK's processes, but also."In July Trade Secretary Liz Truss insisted that any potential breaches of international law committed by Saudi-led forces did not constitute a pattern and were 'isolated incidents'.But CAAT said the gaps raised questions about the MoD's commitment to tracking the incidents and whether it was ignoring evidence that the Saudi-led attacks were part of a broader campaign.Smith said."The civilian cost has been devastating, but that has not been enough to convince Boris Johnson and Liz Truss to end the arms sales that have fuelled the destruction.""As we approach the sixth anniversary of the conflict, it is more important than even that these arms sales are stopped, and so is the UK's complicity in this brutal war," Smith added.An MoD spokeswoman said: "The UK is deeply concerned by the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Yemen. We fully support the peace process led by the UN Special Envoy and urge the parties to engage constructively with this process."A political settlement is the only way to bring long-term stability to Yemen and to address the worsening humanitarian crisis."