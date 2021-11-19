The association represents sheriff's departments in 17 states, and accused Mayorkas of "dishonesty." Understandably, the lawmen have "no confidence" in Mayorkas, a Cuban immigrant who has flooded the country with illegal aliens.
But nothing Mayorkas has done is a surprise. He's following Biden's orders. The chances that Biden will fire the leftist are zero, or close to it. Indeed, Biden probably hasn't seen the letter, doesn't know the association sent it, and probably never will.
After all, the Sleepy One apparently didn't know his Justice Department plans to pay $450,000 to every illegal alien who "suffered" expulsion under President Trump's Remain in Mexico policy.
The Letter
"Over the past 10 months we have witnessed the continued breach of the border by illegal immigrants who seek to find refuge in the United States," the letter says, but Mayorkas, who was caught illegally passing out visas to wealthy foreigners, has done nothing to stop it:
Today we are witnessing a complete and total breakdown of efforts of the past several years. Over a million illegal crossings already this year. Hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants who we know for sure entered this country illegally and were never intercepted by law enforcement. What is significantly concerning is the fact that these are individuals from over 160+ different countries and some of those are from special interest countries with terrorist ties.Yet Mayorkas, despite his position as the head of U.S. homeland security and the immigration portfolio that job includes, worries about border agents who "whip" illegal aliens.
"Since his appointment we have seen his policies enacted that are personal and political ideologies that continue to dismantle the security of our country and the enforcement efforts of the hard working federal officers assigned to an extremely difficult task," the association wrote:
America's Sheriffs have watched in disbelief as the southern border has turned into an invisible line in the sand. Border patrol agents have been relegated to daycare supervisors at housing units and when they do attempt to act, they are scrutinized, placed on administrative leave, and investigated for political gain.... Massive amounts of drugs are moving across the patchwork of interstate highways and small rural roads to a town near you.Noting that Americans are dying of fentanyl overdoses and Mayorkas' imports are committing "atrocities," the sheriffs told Biden to fire the dangerous appointee:
After witnessing this disaster over the past several months and listening to the continued rhetoric and intellectual dishonesty from Secretary Mayorkas, The Western States Sheriffs' Association, and its membership must emphatically state our position of having NO confidence in the ability of the Secretary Mayorkas, and his leadership within the Department of Homeland Security, to affect any positive outcome on this matter.Position Paper
We call on President Biden to take the appropriate steps to remove Secretary Mayorkas from his leadership position and appoint a new leader at the Department of Homeland Security.
The association's web page features a full position paper on immigration that says "amnesty is not the answer" to the border crisis.
"As long as there is a reasonable expectation of amnesty in some form, the number of illegal immigrants is expected to increase," the paper rightly says:
The sheriffs strongly oppose outright amnesty for those who are in the United States illegally because it is not a practical solution to illegal immigration issues. When granted in 1986, it did little to stop the flow of illegal immigrants from coming across the borders and, in fact, contributed to thousands of fraudulent applications for amnesty. The identities of those crossing our borders must be known to the federal government; otherwise, there is no plausible recourse aside from deportation.As a practical matter though, amnesty is Biden's policy.
Biden and Mayorkas suspended deportations and scrapped Trump's Remain in Mexico Policy that required "asylum seekers" to wait in Mexico while their cases were adjudicated. A federal court recently ordered Biden to reinstate the policy, but Mayorkas is dragging his feet.
In fact, Mayorkas wants to scrap Remain in Mexico.
The pair has released at least 160,000 illegals into the United States, some of whom, again, are murdering Americans. When 12,000 Haitians showed up at the border, Mayorkas marched them into the country.
Biden and Mayorkas all but openly invited the more than 1.7 million illegals border agents apprehended during fiscal 2021.
Granted, when the National Association of School Boards said parents who complain at school-board meetings are domestic terrorists, Biden permitted U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to unleash the FBI to harass them.
But the mostly conservative rural sheriffs won't likely persuade Biden to fire Mayorkas.
The Cuban visa fraudster is doing exactly what Biden wants: importing hundreds of thousands of illegals they believe are future Democrat voters.
The Western States Sheriffs Association statement: